“I spend my time working as if nothing happened”: Armando Manzanero’s last interview with Infobae in the middle of the pandemic

Teacher Armando Manzanero He died early this Monday, December 28, from complications from COVID-19. At the end of October, he spoke with a pleasant chat and revealed that the pandemic did not stop him and kept working “as if nothing was happening.”

On the eve of the tribute to his career in the Latin Billboard 2020, the Yucatecan recalled the passages of his career of more than 60 years.

This is the last interview that the legendary composer offered Infobae:

Manzanero spoke of his joy at being recognized, his interest in highlighting love in his most emblematic songs, the projects he has at the door, his position against presentations through streaming and even his opinion towards some of the current composers, who for their music are in the eye of the hurricane.

Armando Manzanero’s career began in 1957 when he arrived in Mexico City to perform as a pianist and in search of an opportunity as a composer., but soon life had a new artistic side to him to become one of the companions of great singers of the time in the 60s.

During this same period he won several recognitions for his work, such as the Festival de la Canción in Mexico or the Festival de la Canción in Miami, which prompted him in 1967 to record his first album entitled My first recording.

This initial album was just the beginning of a long artistic career that will be awarded today. “I am immensely satisfied, very flattered, especially for the years that I have and I think I am going to have a great time, because I’m going to go get it and I won’t wait for it to be brought to me”, He commented to this publishing house.

His commitment and love towards his profession, started more than 60 years ago, led him not to stop despite the pandemic, always reinforcing security measures because due to his age he is a person who could be vulnerable to a COVID-19 infection.

“I spend my time working as if nothing happened”, The singer-songwriter confessed that he recently recorded a collaboration, he is in the process of preparing an unpublished album and is waiting to perform again before his audience, although he refuses to organize a show transmitted through a digital platform.

“I’m finishing an album with a great arranger called Manuel Ortiz; I’m in full swing of a production of everything that I have loose, of everything that I have composed because I don’t want it to be overwhelmed there and that nobody knows where they are. I want to leave everything in order”He commented on what currently occupies his time.

On the idea of ​​presenting himself on a web platform, Armando Manzanero is clear about his position. “I don’t like it, I already did it once, it was horrible to sing to cameras, to lights, and when you finish (live) it’s very nice to hear a whistle or a great ovation, (instead) streaming is colder than dancing with your sister ”, The Mexican artist said that he is waiting to reset the date of the concert “Piano contra piano”, which would take place on March 20 in Mexico City and had to be changed due to the arrival of the pandemic.

In 85 years of life and more than 70 of artistic career, the Yucatecan singer-songwriter has privileged love in the majority of his discography.

“I am not fond of heartbreak. In a matter of heartbreak I’m leaving, I already save another butterfly thing ”, precise.

It is precisely this feeling that has led him to marry five different women, but now, in the midst of the health crisis, he found a remedy to fight with his wife.

“I’m careful that when I’m talking to my wife and I realize that she’s bored with all the assholes I’m talking to… I grab my skateboard and go. I tell him ‘I’m already falling down and I’m leaving’. I have that good deed “, he confessed between laughs.

The same experience allows Armando Manzanero to talk about new composers, since he is also the president of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM).

“If the public accepts things, there is nothing to talk about, because when they don’t like something they disdain it and don’t take it into account; But if they accept it, if they buy it, if it has 23, 25 or 30 million followers of the blessed social networks, it means that it is okay and whoever consumes it is okay. The only thing that Mexican composers like Carlos Macías, like Leonel García, like Rubén Fuentes, have to do is make beautiful music, it is with the only thing that we can or be present”, He concluded.

