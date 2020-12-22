“I thought it thundered me”: Juan Osorio reappeared connected to an oxygen tank in his fight against COVID-19

- Advertisement -

After several days away from the public scene, in the midst of his contagion of COVID-19, producer Juan Osorio reappeared on his Twitter account.

The Televisa member was surprised by sharing a photo connected to an oxygen tank and confessed that he thought the worst.

“Banda, I thought it thundered me”, He acknowledged in the tweet, in which he also thanked the new opportunity that life gives him.

“Take care. This cannon is ugly. I love them very much and what about my family, “he added, referring at the end to his new telenovela.

For almost 20 days, the producer was not active on his social network.

On December 11, when his contagion was already public, he wrote: “Banda, I entrust a lot to Emilio In your presentations, you are your angel and I from this bed having a great time through the Covid, wishing it was a success, thank you. I love you very much son, as I talked to you, this must continue ”.

Osorio’s health had set off alarms for a few weeks, as they feared that his condition would worsen because he is diabetic.

Even just a few days ago the vedette Niurka, who was his partner, asked to pray for the producer.

Also Gerardo Quiroz, Osorio’s colleague, was concerned about the member of Televisa and revealed to the program Come the joy some details of his state of health. “Yesterday we had a video call with him, at night. Poor thing, he was with his mask, with oxygen, assisted. It was complicated but stable. Today I heard him much better, he breathed a little better and he is an exemplary person, very strong, but he is in the company of many people such as his son Emilio, his daughter Miriam and his servant, and he follows to the letter all the recommendations of the doctors ”, he commented.

He stressed that the care has been very timely, which will help him get ahead: “He has been very respectful and obedient to what the doctors recommended. He is very well cared for and that is very important when you have a COVID infection, see you soon and with respiratory specialists and that’s what he did. “

“He will be very well, all of us who love him wish the best for his health,” he concluded.

After the Osorio contagion became known, the magazine TV Notes uncovered an audio in which the producer gave instructions to his team to continue with the recordings of the telenovela What is happening to my family ?.

It was alarmed then that Osorio was heard with a broken voice and taking long breaths, for which it was thought that he was suffering from lung problems.

According to the magazine, the producer He would have been infected during his Guanajuato trip, specifically in San Miguel de Allende, one of the locations where the production had a greater amount of problems due to the size of the television station’s vehicles that covered almost all the space of the narrow streets of the location, causing annoyance among the neighbors.

Before his most recent message, talking about his recovery, Osorio has already received dozens of messages of support from his followers. The singer Myriam Montemayor was one of the first to write to him, wishing him well, to see him back soon.

