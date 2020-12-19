“I used to sell alcohol”: Pepe Magaña recalled the great friendship he had with the narco Rafael Caro Quintero when he was imprisoned

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The actor Pepe Magaña recalled his time in prison, because around 30 years ago he was locked up in the North Prison because, according to the famous man, it was due to the fact that he was the lover of the wife of a police general, which is why he sent him to jail without having committed any crime, but only as revenge.

And is that Pepe he was charged with drug trafficking and supply, but the comic actor has clarified that that was not true, but was planned to incriminate him.

It was in those years of confinement where Pepe met the wanted drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero, who was imprisoned right there and nicknamed him Cachun, due to his popular character of Professor Villafuerte in the Televisa unitary program Cachún cachún ra ra! from the 80s.

Magaña recalled that He lived very good moments with the dangerous drug trafficker, because at all times he helped and protected him, earning his sympathy and that of the entire “population” of inmates of the Mexico City jail. “I had the pleasure that we became friends and I have a nice memory of Rafael Caro Quintero,” he said in an interview for the program First hand.

He said that the capo, known as The narco of narcos He was always helpful to his needs and respected him, even earning his affection: “He was always attentive to me, what he offered me, always worried and I don’t have to speak ill of him, whatever he did,” he said. .

“Everyone from the population inside was helping me, a great guy, the man. He said to me: ‘What happened, Cachun? ‘ And when I told him that they had sentenced me to seven years four months, I was in a terrible depression and he said: ‘Don’t worry, Cachun, the water hasn’t even reached his throat ‘, imagine how he was, ”recalled the participant of the cast of the play The Semesienta.

And it is that Magaña admitted that inside the North Prison there is a situation of chaos where alcohol is allowed, “enter the band, the mariachi”, there is sex service by women who are allowed, and there are also drugs, such as cocaine and marijuana:

“I was selling alcohol and beer to survive. He sold it three or four times more than what is sold on the street and you have to pay security ”, remembered.

“Putting a prison is big business, the net,” said the comedian jokingly. “Enter mariachis, threesomes, service sex girls,” and he admitted that being famous helped him survive inside prison, as he was even allowed to use the director’s phone of the prison to call his relatives and his lawyer daily.

The comedian had previously narrated how he got to jail: “The commander told him: Pepe Magaña ate what he should have eaten. I dated a woman, she was my lover and I shouldn’t have done that. She was the commander’s wife, I was married, I watered her”, He admitted.

He also said that his mistakes are due to the inexperience of his youth, and he regrets what happened because “one does not measure”,

“It was very hard. If I used cocaine, alcohol, you get a woman, another woman, and that also became a vice, an addiction, because it was Professor Villafuerte from Cachun and there I was, there they were and they give themselves to you and that hurt me, not having a measure, not having a limit. I screwed it up”, admitted the actor, who plans to continue his tour alongside Luis de Alba and other actors in 2021.

|