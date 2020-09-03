Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer said he was ashamed and embarrassed to have attended a controversial event in Co. Galway last month in breach of the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking on local radio in Cork, the Senator called for public forgiveness for the “injustice he had committed.”

He said he had locked up people and endangered the hard work of the pandemic.

He said the incident shows that we cannot be sloppy about Covid-19 and that we need to be constantly vigilant.

Jerry Buttimer resigned as vice-chairman of the Senate in light of the controversy. Fine Gael shepherding was also removed.