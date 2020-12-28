“I was left with the desire”: the moving goodbye to Armando Manzanero by Susana Zabaleta, his last accomplice

- Advertisement -

Teacher, friend, accomplice, that and more was for Susana zabaleta, Armando Manzanero. The singer who shared the stage for years with the author of “We Are Boyfriends”, said goodbye with tears and very emotional.

Susana wrote on social media her farewell to the legendary artist who died early Monday at age 85 due to complications from COVID-19.

“I was left with the desire, my dear Master Manzanero …

To go back together to visit those wonderful places, to laugh out loud, to eat until we can no longer and then regret in the middle of the concert.

I will miss continuing to listen to your stories, to know the inspiration of each of your songs or at least the memory you carry of them.

I am left with the brightness of his eyes when I see how much he loved his grandchildren, his children.

I savor those hours in his kitchen or mine, while he prepared delicious things and shared his secrets with me so that food tasted better.

I will always miss singing together and running wild on stage, in that one place where we had no limits.

I was left with the desire to talk and talk about love, about our loves that were so many.

Do you know what, Master? Music without you will no longer be the same because love has lost its greatest inspiration today.

Have a good trip, we’ll meet again, I assure you ”.

In 1965, inspired by the Peruvian waltz of Chabuca Granda and Luis Abanto Morales, whom he met during a visit to the Andean country, Armando Manzanero composed “Adoro”, one of his most remembered songs and a milestone in his career that gave him worldwide fame.

The composer initially created it following the sound of the Creole waltz, but when he recorded it, he turned it into a ballad. Months later, RCA Victor, one of the most important record labels in the world, took her to Europe, allowing the work to become known in countries such as Japan, Korea and Italy and consecrating Manzanero as a prodigious singer-songwriter.

“I was lucky that mine still lasts,” said the artist in early 2019 in an interview with the magazine of the American Association of Retired People (AARP, for its acronym in English).

“I still had that luck, that time when songs had a long life. Not now, now everything is very dizzying, very fast. A song comes out, it disappears, we have to get another one, ”he lamented.

The “teacher”, as he was called out of affection, died at age 85 after contracting coronavirus. He had retired to live for some years in Aguascalientes, a city located in the center of Mexico, because he said he felt “very comfortable.”

“I like” It was performed by voices such as Juan Gabriel and Bronco in Mexico, Graciela Susana in Argentina, David Bisbal, Alejandro Sanz and Plácido Domingo in Spain, Mina Mazzini in Italy and Simone in Brazil. Manzanero even sang it in Mayan, the ancestral language of his native Mérida state.

The piece was one of the more than 50 Manzanero songs that achieved international fame, but only a handful of the 400 that he wrote throughout his almost 70 years of uninterrupted career that led him to be described as “the most important living composer of Mexican music ”.

Even his friend, the Nobel Prize for Literature Gabriel García Márquez, assured in the mid-1980s that Manzanero was “one of the greatest current poets of the Spanish language” after he failed to write a bolero: “it is the most difficult there is, “confessed the Colombian.

“We are boyfriends”, “With you I learned”, “This afternoon I saw it rain” and “My girlfriend” They are part of his repertoire that, addressing the most varied facets of love, earned a privileged place among romantic music in Spanish.

The Spanish Raphael and Rocío Durcal, the American Vikki Carr, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, the Italian Laura Pausini, the Cuban Celia Cruz and her compatriot and friend, also deceased, José José, performed their songs.

MOZART, CHOPIN AND TCHAIKOVSKY

Son of Juana Canché and Santiago Manzanero, a musician, the “teacher” was born in the capital of the state of Yucatán on December 7, 1935, the same year that Carlos Gardel died. “God is not wrong,” his fans used to say.

His link with music began at an early age: at the age of eight he began to study it at the school of Fine Arts in his city. Later he would move to Mexico City to complete his training.

At the age of 15, in 1950, he composed his first melody entitled “Never in the world” and a year later he began his professional activity as a pianist. That first melody was followed by another 400 that figures of the stature of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Elvis Presley insisted on singing.

In 1965 he won first place at the Miami Song Festival with his “When I’m with you”. Two years later, encouraged by an executive from the Mexican affiliate of the RCA Victor label, he recorded his first album “My First Recording”, where the romanticism that later characterized him stands out.

And during his first tour of Spain, in 1968, the newspaper ABC dedicated a whole page to him, describing him as “small in stature but indisputable colossus of melodic song.” That presentation was followed by a torrent of successes that took him around the world singing to love.

“The best language for love is songs (…) Just as the lungs need air, romance needs a song,” he said in several of the interviews he gave. But he also ranted against reggaeton: “I don’t think anyone can make love to a Maluma song.”

In 2014 Manzanero became the first Mexican to receive an honorary Grammy. A year later, the prestigious magazine Billboard placed two of his compositions –“This afternoon I saw it rain” and “We are boyfriends”– in his list of the 50 best songs in the history of Latin music.

Despite having dedicated his life to the bolero, the musician asked not to be pigeonholed as a bolero player: he produced for the also Mexican Luis Miguel, won a Latin Grammy with Olga Tañón and other international artists, he was president of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM) and had a radio program for almost two consecutive decades.

“I am a musician, I was a musician and I am going to die a musician. I don’t specify the rhythms or anything like that, ”he said in 2019.

“All my places where I listen to music are imbued with the music that I studied; I’m from Mozart, I’m from Chopin, I’m from Tchaikovsky, I’m from all those composers who wrote melody ”, he added.

In 2014 he married Laura Elena Villa, his fifth and last wife. He had seven children and never stopped composing: “I will never leave him in my life,” he recently assured.

Manzanero leaves an irreplaceable void. As the late Mexican writer Carlos Monsivais said in 1997: “The site of Manzanero can only be occupied by Manzanero.”

