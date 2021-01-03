“I will always believe in love”: Linet Puente did not give up romance

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The driver Linet Bridge She was not left behind after her ex-husband Carlos Luis Galán published photos where she appears by the hand of Liz Basaldúa, the producer with whom he was unfaithful and which led to his marriage ending in divorce.

And is that the host of the program Windowing She decided that it is time to move on and said that she has not given up on love despite this disappointment, but that this time has been so difficult for her that she has had to go to therapy to cope with the difficult episode, It also happened a couple of weeks before Christmas.

It was in a video on the YouTube channel of the entertainment program in which Linet works, in which she spoke that her current difficult situation:

It has been very difficult I think everyone knows it, I said it on the program, this year I had to live a very difficult separation. The separation of my son’s father and they were very heavy weeks

Linet appreciated that her co-workers and her friends have been there for her, because it is not an easy thing, realizing it in the show program that it is very difficult to heal by oneself and constant support is needed to overcome these types of problems:

When you approach the right people and allow yourself to be helped, and you understand that you cannot do things alone, that sometimes you cannot heal alone and you need the help of your people, allow yourself to be pampered, allow yourself to be pampered, fall into that tremendous family bosom that we all have with friends, bosses

It was after he decided to attend a psychologist that he was able to improve his performance at work and began to exercise, which has helped him to work in a much more organized and disciplined way:

Receiving therapeutic and psychological help, I began to exercise. There are many things we have to do sometimes when we go through these kinds of issues and you have to do them in a disciplined way and do a practice so that your head and heart begin to heal (…)

The driver decided to reappear with resolution and take advantage of the therapy, in addition to ensuring that she continues to believe in love and that She has always liked being in the company of a man but now she will look for a prospect that is far from what she had looked for in the past. Something different:

I begin to see the fruits of being humble, taking therapy and saying ‘I can’t, can you help me?’ I will always believe in love (…) I believe in love, I like to be a woman who is accompanied by a man, only now it will be time to choose a different man at some point. I am open, I am willing

Meanwhile, Carlos Luis Galán published the following comment on his Instagram profile, where he appears with Liz and in which he states that he expects an increase in “attacks” against him and even legal blackmail:

The best of my 2020, the world falling apart and me falling in love … Prepare, aim, fire! Why not, a few days ago I was the most searched on Google, in a country of a few million people who, without knowing more than a few photos here (I return the courtesy to Instagram), they judged us for … Why ? They don’t even know us … Many shooting and I thanking love, the one that does you good

|