Iag Lawyers Deserve A Drink

IAG is taking the buy now pay later philosophy popular with online shoppers to new heights. Not only has he managed to cut the price of Air Europa in half, to 500 million, but he will also not have to pay until 2027.

The delay is a double victory for the CEO, Luis Gallego. IAG has more than € 10 billion of available liquidity, but had an operating loss of € 1.3 billion from August to September, which encourages the conservation of cash. That said, six years should be enough. Plus, assuming a 5% discount rate, a rough estimate of the sector’s cost of capital according to Aswath Damodaran of New York University’s Stern School of Business, IAG will only pay $ 373 million in today’s money.

The alternative would have been to activate the exit clauses in the original November purchase contract. The IAG lawyers have earned a glass of sparkling wine during the flight.

