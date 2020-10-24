Iag's Alleviation Suggests That The Air Crisis Will Be Prolonged

Luis Gallego won’t be the only airline chief preparing for an unhappy Christmas. Just six weeks after taking office, he announced on Thursday that IAG lost 1.3 billion in the third quarter, and that it will not reach equilibrium in the next three months due to increased infections and new restrictions. The dashed hopes are becoming the default setting for aviation.

The hit revealed is worse than the 920 million losses forecast by analysts. It also showed little improvement over the previous quarter, when tight closures made cross-border travel nearly impossible. Revenues, 1.2 billion, were just 500 million higher than in the previous quarter, showing that quarantines on arrivals imposed by nervous governments have almost the same effect as formal restrictions on movement.

With the outbreaks on both sides of the Atlantic (normally the happiest hunting ground for IAG), Gallego had no choice but to land more planes. Many of those who are flying can end up generating losses, delaying any return to balance. In the last quarter, the number of seats occupied was only 48.9%. Other airlines suffer similar drops. With $ 9.3 billion of cash or credit on hand, including $ 2.7 billion recently contributed by shareholders, Gallego likely has more than a year of financial gas in his tank. Air France-KLM and Lufthansa have slightly thicker cushions, but could have limitations on cost reduction, as they have received multi-billion dollar state support packages.

This makes Gallego’s position marginally less awkward than that of his rivals. The firing of British Airways chief Alex Cruz also appears to have improved relations with the British government, which is fighting harder for the sector, as demonstrated by the introduction this week of a pre-flight test at Heathrow. But the bright skies still look as distant as ever.

