Latest news

Iarnród Éireann’s problem with the long extension finally resolved on all trains

By Brian Adam
0
0
Iarnród Éireann's problem with the long extension finally resolved on all trains
Iarnród Éireann's Problem With The Long Extension Finally Resolved On

Must Read

Apps

YouTube makes its competition to TikTok with Shorts official: videos of up to 15 seconds in vertical format

Brian Adam - 0
After a first rumor where we learned about the possible bet of the company, YouTube has confirmed that it has its alternative...
Read more
Game Reviews

Ary and the Secret of Seasons, análisis Switch

Brian Adam - 0
Exiin nos trae una aventura con puzles, plataformeo y un concepto original. Lamentablemente, también con grandes fisuras en su acabado. Mucho antes de llegar al...
Read more
Tech News

Windows 10 Can Fix Google Chrome Problems With RAM, Here’s How

Brian Adam - 0
We all know how much RAM Google Chrome has been using ever since we open it, and Big G knows it too but has...
Read more
Mobile

New LG Wing: an amazing smartphone with a rotating screen

Brian Adam - 0
Almost everyone took it for granted that the smartphone market was destined to go down the folding screen path, so it seemed that...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga announced today that Iarnród Éireann has confirmed to them that long extensions can now be seen on the seat reservation systems on all their fleets.

Iarnród Éireann's problem with the long extension finally resolved on all trains

Iarnród Éireann has stated that Irish names are finally being spelled correctly on all their trains.

A transport company has long had a problem displaying long extensions on electronic booking signs.

The system used by Iarnród Éireann was unable to accurately display long-extended names on digital signs indicating that a seat has been booked.

The matter was investigated by the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga and last year An Coimisinéir Teanga Rónán Ó Domhnaill decided that it was a breach of the law by Iarnród Éireann not to indicate names with long extensions.

Tuairisc.ie was informed last month that Iarnród Éireann found a remedy for the difficulties and that most trains would be able to show the long extensions.

It was stated that long extensions could not yet be properly displayed on the service between Dublin and Belfast, as the trains on that line are provided by Translink, the public transport company in Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson from Iarnród Éireann said that they were working with them to resolve the problem “as soon as possible” and the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga announced today that Iarnród Éireann had confirmed to them that long extensions are now visible on the systems. seat reservation on all their fleets.

Related Articles

Computing

Upgrading your computer with more RAM and new SSDs will soon be cheaper thanks to oversupply and low demand

Brian Adam - 0
Buying a lot of RAM memory or SSD units has long been within the reach of anyone: the prices are fantastic and allow us...
Read more
Latest news

Increase the number of CAO points required for 85% of Irish language courses

Brian Adam - 0
There is an increase in the CAO points required for all 'Irish' courses at third level this year except one ...
Read more
Corona Virus

Altice’s Debt Stack May Make Drahi’s Takeover Difficult

Brian Adam - 0
Patrick Drahi's attempt to take Altice Europe off the stock market looks like a cheap blow. But the telecom group's extraordinary leverage...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©