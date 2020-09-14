Iarnród Éireann’s problem with the long extension finally resolved on all trains

The Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga announced today that Iarnród Éireann has confirmed to them that long extensions can now be seen on the seat reservation systems on all their fleets.

Iarnród Éireann has stated that Irish names are finally being spelled correctly on all their trains.

A transport company has long had a problem displaying long extensions on electronic booking signs.

The system used by Iarnród Éireann was unable to accurately display long-extended names on digital signs indicating that a seat has been booked.

The matter was investigated by the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga and last year An Coimisinéir Teanga Rónán Ó Domhnaill decided that it was a breach of the law by Iarnród Éireann not to indicate names with long extensions.

Tuairisc.ie was informed last month that Iarnród Éireann found a remedy for the difficulties and that most trains would be able to show the long extensions.

It was stated that long extensions could not yet be properly displayed on the service between Dublin and Belfast, as the trains on that line are provided by Translink, the public transport company in Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson from Iarnród Éireann said that they were working with them to resolve the problem “as soon as possible” and the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga announced today that Iarnród Éireann had confirmed to them that long extensions are now visible on the systems. seat reservation on all their fleets.