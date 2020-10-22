Iberdrola’s ‘green deal’ is an expensive bet for Biden’s victory

Iberdrola is making an early and forceful amortization of the United States elections. The $ 8.3 billion, including debt, to be paid by PNM Resources, focused on Texas and New Mexico, points to meager returns, but with Joe Biden potentially in the White House and Big Oil rushing towards renewable energy, choose Expanding right now into a sunny, windy corner of America is far from unwise.

Despite the fact that PNM’s board of directors gave its unconditional support to the rapprochement of the Spanish company, which is worth 69,000 million euros, its shareholders will hardly be overjoyed. Iberdrola’s offer of $ 50.3 per share is only 10% above Tuesday’s closing price … and 10% below PNM’s pre-coronavirus high in February.

That said, Iberdrola is not buying cheap. The deal values ​​PNM at more than 14 times last year’s ebitda, compared to just over 11 times what US utilities trade on average. Assuming there are zero synergies (a reasonable assumption given the lack of geographic overlap between PNM and Iberdrola’s listed subsidiary in the country, Avangrid, of $ 17 billion), a tax rate of 21%, and the forecast of $ 323 million of additional operating profit for this year, the CEO of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, will only obtain a return on investment of around 3%. That’s paltry even compared to the low cost of capital for utilities. However, buying PNM now still makes sense. New Mexico’s geographic position means it ranks third among the US states for wind and solar power potential, and a population of just 2 million people involves few planning headaches.

If Biden wins in November and follows through on Democratic promises to revitalize the nation’s economy through a boost to green investment, the value of assets in this class could rise.

There are more breezes blowing in the direction of Iberdrola. Big oil companies like Total and BP, which already operate 1.7 gigawatts of wind farms in the US (enough for 450,000 homes) are rushing towards renewable energy to compensate for the possible disappearance of hydrocarbons. Reaching its combined target of 55 GW of wind and solar capacity by 2025 will be difficult without making acquisitions. With a market value almost equal to that of Total and 50% more than that of BP, Iberdrola recalls that it can be both a buyer and a seller.

