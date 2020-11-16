IBM partners with Pfizer to develop AI capable of predicting Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s prediction could be closer than we think. In partnership with Pfizer, IBM is working on an artificial intelligence that could predict this disease up to 10 years in advance.

Yes, as they read. This terrible disease that affects memory and part of our mental functions, and which unfortunately has no cure, could be diagnosed long before its appearance. If possible, we could prepare ourselves physically and mentally to deal with it.

Verbal reasoning tests

The IBM research team has used samples from people who have been undergoing Alzheimer’s for many years to “train AI models.” These trials were based on verbal reasoning tests focused on measuring people’s ability to understand.

Framingham Heart Study was in charge of providing these data. Study that was launched to evaluate the behavior of people with pathologies associated with cardiovascular diseases, of which it has kept a registry for years, and that today is used to study other diseases, including Alzheimer’s.

The specialists tested the affectivity of the AI ​​model by obtaining results from patients who developed the disease and who had been diagnosed as future ‘people with senile dementia’. Predictions made by artificial intelligence years in advance. In this regard, IBM stated that:

“Ultimately, we hope that this research will take root and help in the future development of a simpler, more direct and easily accessible tool to help clinicians assess a patient’s risk for Alzheimer’s disease, using speech analysis. and language along with a host of other facets of an individual’s health and biometrics ”.

The American company hopes to be able to reach a method that replaces the expensive and invasive tests that people with this disease undergo. Being able to detect these memory problems early.

This AI model together with the E22W42 DC vaccine represent for us a ray of light to slow down the advance of this neurodegenerative disease.

