iCacerola: with this website you can make “cacerolazo” from your cell phone

Many people express their protest not only by marching, performing micro theaters in the streets, dancing, but also from their homes, their balconies, through the popular “Cacerolazo” , in which adults and children beat pots or pans with a spoon.

However, if you don’t have these elements, there is a web page that tries to simulate the sound of the “Cacerolazo” in order for you to join some peaceful demonstration. Is about iCacerola (which you can enter through this link ), a Chilean portal that has been developed only for this function: express yourself.

When you enter the Web Either from your computer or cell phone, you will see a pot with a spoon. If you hover or simply press the mouse, various protest sounds will begin to sound.

Learn how to make “cacerolazo” from this website. (Photo: iCacerolazo)

The purpose is that, if you do not have a pot or you are missing an implement, this website can help you in some way.

After the sounds start to be emitted from your cell phone, the only thing left to do is turn up the volume on your mobile device or your speakers.

The creator of this portal is Gustavo Canales, the same one that was originally created for the 2011 movement in Chile. Although it lost its operation for years, Canales re-launched the page before the march for the change of constitution in Santiago. Will you use it?