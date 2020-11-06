Ice Mountains on Pluto: Water? No, Methane

Using the data provided by the New Horizon spacecraft, which we have frequently told you about in the past, an international team of scientists has managed to obtain a large amount of information on ice caps that spontaneously form on Pluto, the most talked about planet in our solar system. Why have these caps aroused the interest of researchers?

The terrestrial mountain

On Earth the atmospheric temperatures decrease with increasing altitude, by virtue of the rarefaction of the air and a continuous cycle of descending movements of cold air and hot air (movements mainly due to the greater density that air at a low temperature has compared to that at a higher temperature).

The “cold” atmosphere that interacts with the surface of a mountain decreases its temperatures and when a particularly humid wind collides with the mountain surface, the water vapor cools and condenses, forming clouds and probably other atmospheric phenomena such as heavy snowfall. But about Pluto the exact opposite happens instead.

World upside down

The atmosphere of Pluto it becomes warmer as the altitude increases, because the methane gas from which it is composed is more concentrated at high altitudes, and is therefore more exposed to solar radiation that travels throughout our solar system. However, Pluto’s atmosphere is too thin to affect its innermost layers: the temperature of the atmospheric layers closest to the surface of Pluto therefore remains surprisingly constant.

It is clear that in order to correctly analyze what is happening on Pluto, the team of scientists has relied on software for analyzing and simulating the environment, the atmosphere and the chemical behavior of the elements that characterize the surface and the atmosphere. of Pluto.

A model for everything

To analyze therefore the different combinations of atmospheric and surface conditions, the researchers developed a 3D model of Pluto’s climate, at the Laboratoire de Météorologie in Paris, simulating the behavior of the atmosphere and the surface with the passage of time and seasons.

They then found that Pluto’s atmosphere has more gaseous methane at its higher altitudes, which is characteristic makes it easier for methane to saturate, condense and then freeze directly on the mountain tops, effectively skipping the phase of cloud formation. At lower altitudes, on the other hand, methane is unable to freeze due to its low concentration, making it impossible for condensation to form. This situation therefore allows the formation of methane ice caps exclusively on the mountain peaks of Pluto.

Scratches on Pluto

The “laminar soil” that can be found in the Tartarus Dorsa region around Pluto’s equator is a consequence of this phenomenon. These structures are almost entirely covered with methane ice and probably formed as a result of severe erosion, leaving sharp crests and cracks. Jagged conformations of this type are found near Pluto’s equator, and can reach heights similar to those of a Manhattan skyscraper.

In the words of Tanguy Bertrand, a postdoctoral researcher at Ames and lead author of the paper describing these findings, said: “It is extraordinary to see that two very similar landscapes (whitewashed mountain peaks) can be created by two very different processes “. His observation is also interesting: “Although in theory objects such as Neptune’s moon (Triton) could host similar processes, besides the Earth, no other place in our solar system has ice-covered mountains like those on Pluto. “. In conclusion, a truly amazing celestial body, a bit like others we can find in our Solar System.