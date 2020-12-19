iCloud for Windows 10: How to set it up correctly

- Advertisement -

Although Apple has a consistent ecosystem, the reality is that Windows still dominates with an iron fist in the desktop environment. Therefore, it is not strange to see users who use iOS, either with the iPhone or the iPad, but remain faithful to Windows on their computers.

The Californian company is aware of this and, therefore, continues to develop two of its main applications: iTunes and iCloud. The first brings together all your digital purchases and gives access to Apple Music from Windows. The second allows sync most of the data hosted in the Apple cloud with Windows. If you are still on horseback between iOS and Windows, but iCloud is your favorite cloud, in this article we help you configure the service correctly. We started!

How to set up or sync iCloud for Windows 10 using Mail and Calendar

Before we get to work with the official iCloud application, we have to talk about Mail and Calendar. This set of applications, which are default in Windows 10, will help you synchronize three types of data: your email, your calendars and your contacts.

The first step you must take is create a specific password for the native Windows 10 mail client. This method is applicable to any other client you want to configure. So go to your Apple ID management page and log in. Next, go to the security section and click on Generate password.

All that glitters is not gold: there is data that you cannot synchronize with Windows

After following the steps in this guide, much of the information you have in iCloud will have already been synced to your Windows computer. However, not all data can be accessed. For example, it is not possible to create or view your notes. In that case, we suggest OneNote, as a multiplatform solution, or that you access them through the browser.

Reminders cannot be accessed either, unless you turn on syncing with Outlook, where they are called tasks. In this case, we recommend Microsoft Everything. Lastly, files created with Pages or Numbers are not supported on Windows. Therefore, we advise you to use Microsoft Office or other online solutions, such as Google Docs.