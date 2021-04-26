Iconduck, icon packs that you can download for free

When we need icons for a project we have two options: create them on our own or look for free alternatives. The first option is the ideal one, because it allows us to have completely original material. However, sometimes we do not have a budget or help to cover this task, so we must resort to the free icons. In that sense, we will present you a website with free, high-quality icon packs.

Its name is Iconduck and it has several categories of icons that you can get one by one in direct download.

Free icon packs for your projects

Icons represent a crucial element for software projects, because users interact with them. In this sense, it is necessary that these be of quality and that they also have the appropriate size, appearance and location to fulfill their function. The problem is when creating or obtaining them, because not everyone has the availability of knowledge or a designer for this task. The good news is that the internet is full of free icons and in Iconduck you can find icon packs ready to use.

This website has several categories where you will find icons that you can download for free. The interface of the page is very friendly and the experience exploring the different categories is quite comfortable.

Once you enter the Iconduck website, you will be greeted by the different categories of available icons. So you can find logos of browsers, flags, payment icons and also others oriented to COVID-19. In addition, you will find options in different styles and by clicking on its title you will see the complete collection.

At this point, all you have to do is click on any icon to display the download window. There you will see its format and weight, the button to save it immediately on your computer.

In this way, you can get excellent icons for your projects, which you can also use freely.

For get It, follow this link.

.