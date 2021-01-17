Tech NewsWeb tools

Iconify, adapt your icons to each of the available platforms

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
The icons are the elements with which we will have the first interaction in any system. Whatever we want to do, it will first need to go through a tap or a couple of clicks to an icon. For this reason, they need to look good, with the right dimensions and styles for each platform. In that sense, we want to present you an excellent alternative that will allow you to adapt your icons for any system.

Its name is Iconify and its operation is based on taking our original icons and adapting them according to where you will use them.

Do you have your icons ready? So you can adapt them to each platform

If we are in the middle of developing an application that will be available on different platforms, we must normalize the icons. While it is possible to create icons for each operating system, it is also a gigantic job. For this reason, it is much friendlier to adapt the original icons that we have to each of the platforms where the app will work. To achieve this, Iconify is an excellent alternative that will facilitate our work by investing less time and effort.

It should be noted that it is a completely free service and that it does not require registration processes. In that sense, all you have to do is visit the website and use its options.

When we enter Iconify we are immediately greeted by the work area. The interface is very simple, on the left side we have the area where we will upload the icon and on the left all the available options. From there you will have the possibility to adapt your icons for iOS, Android, Web, MacOS, Windows Phone and even iWatch.

In this way, once you load your icon, you will only have to enable on the left side the platforms to which you want to adapt your icons. Finally, click on “Generate App Icons” and the image processing will begin. At the end, you will get a compressed file with all the models.

If you have icons that you need to adapt to different platforms, Iconify is a great alternative. It is a process that takes very little time, under a very simple interface and with very good results.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

