ICQ chat returns to compete with WhatsApp

The best old Veterans of the place will remember those nights in front of the monitor of butt connected to a tower, pending that nobody picks up the landline. Conversations on a thousand topics in chats such as IRC-Hispanic or through the grandfather of current instant messaging platforms: ICQ.

The legendary ICQ chat is now called ICQ New and can be used on computer and mobile devices

It can be said that ICQ is part of the history of instant messaging as a basic pillar of it. As a symbol that it has adapted to the times, renewing itself, now it receives the name of ICQ New and in addition to the computer, it can be installed on mobile devices. It has versions for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS and Android, as well as being accessible through a web browser.

The modifications in the conditions of use of WhatsApp related to the privacy of user data have not been well received by them. The discontent has led to a significant migration to other widely spread alternatives to WhatsApp such as Skype, Telegram, Signal, Facebook Messenger, iMessage … But the surprise has come with the reappearance of an unexpected and practically forgotten ICQ.

Part of the fever for ICQ New starts in Hong Kong, where downloads of this app have multiplied by 35 in just one week. From there the news has been expanding and there is a peak in demand that could perhaps be an echo of what happened during 2020 with Zoom. Until almost a year ago, it was not a well-known tool and due to the proliferation of videoconferencing, it multiplied its presence throughout the world.

ICQ New works by organizing our contacts and communicating with them through the mobile phone numbers that we have in our smartphone’s phonebook. In addition to instant text messaging, it offers voice calls and videoconferences over IP, but its strong point is chats.

The user can create rooms for small groups or even without limit of participants. Through a URL link, an invitation to access this room can be sent to others, something that, by the way, the ICQ of the mid-90s could already do. And, of course, there is a great profusion of emoticons and stickers with which to enrich the conversations in these chats.

Although they have almost completely fallen into disuse, it should be noted that ICQ New allows you to send SMS for free. This allows ICQ New to manage SMS messages with those of our contacts with whom we use this type of messaging. At no cost to us. Of course, all kinds of content can be sent (images, audios, videos, documents …

