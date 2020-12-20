“If it were not a collection point, no one would enter my store”, the turn of the neighborhood business towards the parcel service

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Once I bought some creams online and I was not going to be at home to receive the delivery man. I chose one of the collection points that were close to my house. When I approached the place it turned out that it was a video store that had nothing to do with creams or perfumes. I didn’t even know there was a video store in the neighborhood. A very kind man reviewed my details, gave me my package of my creams and shampoos and continued to serve another customer who was looking for an old Japanese horror movie.

At that time I was surprised, but this is a reality of many neighborhood businesses. While they run their own business, they keep packages from Amazon, ASOS or El Corte Inglés that people later pick up, like mini-warehouses scattered around the city.

Once you realize it, it is impossible to stop seeing it. Package pickup and drop-off points are everywhere, at least in Madrid. Every store, every tobacco shop, even hardware stores and yoga centers have a DHL, GLS, SEUR or UPS sticker, which marks them as collection points.

We have already spoken on other occasions about how e-commerce and large brands have forced neighborhood stores to reinvent themselves to survive. The ease of buying and receiving the product at home is tempting and family businesses have had to say “if you can’t fight the enemy, join him.”

The day-to-day running of your business and also deliver UPS packages at the same time

Teacup, tea shop and at the same time SEUR collection point.

“The mechanics are simple: the packages arrive, I put them in the app, I save them for a while until the customer comes, I identify them and give them to them. If the customer does not arrive, the delivery man returns and collects the package back. Then there are clients who give me the merchandise, closed and labeled, in the same way I put them in the app and then I give it to the delivery man when he comes to pick it up, and I charge a small commission for each package ”.

This is told by Juan, owner of his own family business Teacup, a tea shop located in Cuatro Caminos. It has been a SEUR collection point for six years, one of the first to do so in Spain. It covers clients such as Amazon, Zara, individuals, or anyone who makes shipments through SEUR. As you run your business, you perform all the tasks that come with being a collection point.

After these years he has learned to set his own limits: only keep small packages that are manageable and a limited number of deliveries. “Once they tried to put a refrigerator in me”Juan tells me when I visit him on site in his store, “people don’t care, that’s why I always tell them to be small packages that I keep in the warehouse,” he explains while pointing to a small door behind the counter.

Juan, owner of Teacup

“Then there are certain dates, like now Christmas, when many more packages arrive than I can deliver. The delivery men I work with already know, I only take up to a limit and after that there is a line and people have to wait. Everyone wants to pick up the packages at the same time and on the same day and that cannot be ”.

At the opposite end is the Kayros Multishop located in Canillejas. As soon as you enter, what is striking is that on one side there is a mountain of brown boxes that are mounted one on top of the other. Jose Miguel works with up to four different parcel companies, UPS, Celeritas, GLS and DHL, and for him “I wish there were more.”

Kayros multi-store, located in Canillejas, where Jose Miguel works and at the same time guards the packages on one side of the store.

It has been a collection point for two years and has progressively been added to more and more collection and delivery services.

“I started with 60-70 packages a month with Celeritas, now they are surely more than 200. Generally they are packages from large stores: Adidas, El Corte Inglés, Reebok, Zalando, Amazon obviously… And I have a limit that is 1m x 1m, although I have ever taken a larger package, for example a single bed, that I can put it here “, he explains as he approaches the side of a soft drink fridge, where the rest of the packages and points to the space,” but a double bed doesn’t fit anymore ”.

Kayros multi-store, with a UPS sticker.

One might think that Jose Miguel wants the more packages the better for a reason: the more packages, the more commission income. Nothing could be further from the truth. The commission per package is very low, cents. To earn about 100 euros per month it would be necessary to deliver 300 packages, that is, ten packages a day.

“The main reason for becoming a collection point is for people to come in, regardless of the fact that it does not generate much income because the commission is very low. If I deliver 300 boxes a month, that’s in theory 300 customers who should come in, right? ”.

Delivering packages doesn’t make me money, but it brings an influx of potential customers

Juan also states that “what is paid by commission tends to zero.” He, like Jose Miguel, does it for two very clear reasons, “One is for proximity marketing”. The collection points are always close to the home, so that the people of the neighborhood know the place that way they might not otherwise.

The second is “For cross-selling, if ten customers come to pick up merchandise, maybe one of them will buy you what you have in store”. “It has to be very complementary to a business, it doesn’t take away my place, it doesn’t give me money, but it gets traffic.”

The Tree of Life, a center for Yoga and natural therapies, is another of those businesses that has included the collection and delivery of packages in its work routine. When we visit them, Alberto, the founder of the business, takes care of us.

Entrance to the center of The Tree of Life, both a pick-up and return point for UPS and GLS.

After the pandemic, they began to think of alternatives to reinvent themselves in their business. They also work with gift experience boxes such as Wonderbox or Smartbox, but “the problem is that even if people like the treatment, they can come from far away and never come back for it.” “They prefer to go to something closer to the neighborhood, closer to hand, that’s why we thought it was a good idea to become a point of collection for packages.”

Now they have been working with UPS for two months and recently they also added the GLS service. They also handle small packages, no more than 1m x 1m, just like the previous interviewees.

“As the collection points are always close to your home, from work, it is also a point for people to come, see the center, see it and keep in mind that you have this yoga center close to your home. That is what interests us, that as more people from the neighborhood come they get to know the center ”.

All this he tells us while we are in the main room of his business, being interrupted by a delivery man who comes to drop off some packages. Thing that is repeated in every business we visit. It is a constant influx of delivery men who drop off packages and customers who come to collect them.

Juan, from Teacup, also relies on word of mouth caused by being a collection point in the neighborhood, as people come to pick up packages, but also warns “that this has a short life.”

“The first year there is a high effect, because the clients do not know you at first, but over time they do. In fact, this Christmas I would even prefer it not to be there, because I serve my clients better.”

Jose Miguel does the opposite route, precisely he wants more packages to arrive so that more people enter his premises. In your calculations, if you receive an average of a thousand boxes a month and each person who enters buys about two euros, it is already an extra money at the end of the month that is very necessary.

“If it weren’t for the fact that I am a collection point, people from the neighborhood would not enter or know me. After two years, there are still people who arrive, collect their package and then ask me: is this new?

Not all businesses are worth

There are certain requirements to be a collection point. “We look at their location, the space they have for storage and the schedules”, explains Alfredo Echevarría, Customer Marketing Manager for UPS Spain and Portugal. “The idea is to be able to offer a wide schedule, that are open in the afternoon and on weekends, so that customers can go to collect or deposit their shipments when it suits them best. “This is where businesses such as pharmacies, stationery stores, tobacconists and even gas stations come in. They now have more than 1,600 collection points throughout Spain.

DHL’s Spanish division, DHL Parcel, has preference for stationeries, computer stores and business with extended hoursincluding weekends if possible. Also that they have space for storage and that there is the possibility of cross-selling for their collaborators. In addition, they seek agreements with retail chains that identify with their brand positioning. Now DHL Parcel Iberia currently has 3,700 collection points on the peninsula (Spain and Portugal).

According to Juan, who before running his tea business was Director of Technology and Projects at SEUR, when choosing the businesses that are going to be collection points, they discard, for example, the hospitality industry. “They do not seek to be related to restaurants or bars, because the attention is not the attention that they expect for customers, they prefer to be related to another type of business.” We have contacted SEUR for this report regarding their selection processes, but we have not received a response.

“I don’t think this is the transportation solution either.” His experience in logistics tells him that this “is a very precarious business, because you go to the package delivery variable while you keep all the fixed costs. That is why there is a very high rotation of stores, because in the income account it does not work. Today I’m interested, but the moment this starts to bother all the stores, we quit “.