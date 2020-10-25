Latest newsTop Stories

If the bride is an international cricketer, then the wedding photos will be something like this

By Brian Adam
Serious Islam is part of Bangladesh national cricket team and has played many international matches, Photo: Twitter
If The Bride Is An International Cricketer, Then The Wedding

Dhaka: When both the bride and groom are national level cricketers, their marriage is painted in the colors of cricket. The same thing happened on the wedding shoots of Bangladesh batsman Sanjida Islam, to which the ICC also tweeted a compliment. Of

Bangladesh national women’s cricket team batsman Sanjida Islam’s marriage to Mohammad Musaddiq, who plays for the Rangpur cricket team, has happened many times that Bangladesh’s female batsman Sanjida Islam’s local cricket team player Mussaddiq Has happened

Sanjida Islam ESPN

Batsman Sanjeeda Islam shared photos of herself wearing traditional bridal attire, adorned with jewelery and playing cricket wearing bangles. The International Cricket Council (ICC) also tweeted an appreciation of the photos.

The Bangladeshi cricketer said that these photoshoots were not done with a proper plan. I passed by a field where children were playing cricket, but I could not control myself and batted for a while which my friends saved in the camera.

