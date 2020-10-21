If you are gone, Fungie, thank you for 37 magical years Sean Manning Wednesday, October 21 2020 In 1988 our photographer met the famous Dingle dolphin and later published a book about Fungie

Could it be gone?

Has Fungie, the bottlenose dolphin of the big smile that has so deeply affected the people of this country and the wider world, gone the way of the truth?

The famous dolphin has been missing for seven days amid worries that he is dead and that the wonderful relationship the villagers have had with him for over 37 years is coming to an end.

Divers and boatmen have been conducting an intensive search of Dingle harbor since the dolphin disappeared a week ago since then only dolphin has not found an eye or a sonar since

It is difficult for me and others like me who have spent part of our lives in his company to accept that his day has come.

Fungie was about Setanta defending that stretch of sea between Sláidín, Binn Bán, Tiompán and the mouth of Dingle Bay from strangers. But with a twinge of curiosity and a desire for fun he met people.

In 2013, the 30th anniversary of his arrival in Dingle Harbor was celebrated with a time when all boats and trawlers went out to Fungie so that people could wish him well.

The greeting was performed that day by Monsignor Pádraig Ó Fiannachta. “Farewell, Fungie, and long live here,” he said, pouring consecrated water in his direction.

The Monsignor did not put a tooth in it, advising Fungie: “You should think of bringing young little dolphins to life and leaving us before long.”

Boatmen often sang the same tune in those thirty-seven years: “It won’t last long. It will be gone tomorrow. ”

Brandon publishers Steve MacDonagh was reluctant to reprint my book about Fungie, Ireland’s Friendly Dolphin, because ‘Fungie would be gone’.

But it was the boatmen who left and Fungie who stayed – ‘Small Martin’ Ó Flannúra, Paddy Garvey, Tomás Ó Flannúra, David Donegan. All the Flanners.

They spent years taking passengers out to this wonder: a dolphin jumping high in the air and playing around the boats and the joyful cheers of the children’s faces at that gorgeous sight. Those kids, who are now accountants, doctors, teachers, carpenters and farmers are also crying Fungie this week.

A Hollywood movie was about this week ‘s story, boaters from the area and visitors gathered for Fungie. Think about The Quiet Man and Brigadoon together. But Fungie’s story was not a film exaggeration or a lie.

He was excited just to touch someone’s hand. Though curious he always kept a small space between himself and man. When the gap was broken he would gallop like a dog and would quickly go around the harbor with a sports tight before coming back to play another round of the same game.

Fungie impressed Taoiseach Charlie Haughey, as the dolphin followed his sailing boat, Celtic Mist, out of the harbor. The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group was awarded the Celtic Mist. Legislation was introduced in this country long before other countries to advertise a place of conservation for whales and dolphins.

Thanks to Fungie. Imagine that: a lone animal inspired by country legislation!

Fungie fun was contagious. He taught us how important fun and sport were and that we should pay more attention to them.

That’s why it was deceptive. While the crowds used to be there in the summer, Fungie could be your personal friend in the fall and spring.

I remember falling asleep in my little boat. Something woke me up, Fungie’s nose was inside my throat when I woke up looking at me! People liked it, no doubt about it.

Another time when I was out at dawn with my friend, Jim Griffin, he gave us a delightful show of jumping. As we headed home, it was clear that Fungie didn’t like us going and he gave us a better jump show. The dolphin understood what would attract us back to him.

And I remember more than anyone else Paddy Ferriter, the lighthouse keeper located at the top of Sláidín. I often spent supper nights with him until three or four o’clock in the morning.

Paddy first spotted the bottlenose dolphin off Dingle. The dolphin was alone and very eager to have fun with people from the beginning. That was in 1983.

The dolphin made a name for Patrick but the storyteller was a quiet hero whose stories enchanted a man. One night with heavy drops of water past the chimney in the Lighthouse Paddy turned to me and said, “Fungie is excited”.

Dingle boatmen have said they accept that Fungie on the Dingle coast may never be seen again.

Life will be strange, unrecognizable without it – as if the Kerry team’s jersey would be red.

Fungie was loved by all and its reputation spread throughout the world, which attracted many visitors to An Daingean and led to a boom in tourism in the area.

There are 12 crust-earning boats in Dingle taking tourists to Fungie every day with over 50 people working on them.

Some people have not yet lost hope in the hope that Fungie has gone out to the harbor in search of salts, salts blown to sea by the east wind. Others hope it is hidden from dolphins and whales seen in the bay and will return only to find peace.

Fungie is estimated to be up to 40 years old and its type of blister usually lives between 30-40.

If it’s true that you’ve gone from us, Fungie, I give you the respect that Kerry deserves – there will never be another like you.

You put magic in our lives. Thank you for your company for 32 years.