If you are Premium on YouTube, Google gives you the Premiere Edition of Stadia

Stadia is Google’s cloud gaming service, which launched late last year in the US and ended up landing in Spain at the beginning of 2020. It allows us to enjoy streaming video games on our TV screen, on our Android mobile or tablet and through Chrome. Waiting for the Apple ecosystem to receive it if those of Tim Cook give permission for applications of this type to have a place in the Apple Store.

The point is that Mountain View’s service is at a crossroads, with Sony and Microsoft launching new consoles these days and taking a generation leap that will lead to the arrival of more and better video games, it is not very clear what will be the viability of a project that lacks many titles with which to seduce gamers: its catalog remains very limited and hardly news arrives from very few companies.

Get Premiere Edition

The point is that Whether your future is better or worse, if you are a Premium YouTube user you are in luck because Google is going to give you the Premiere Edition of Stadia, which is composed of an official gamepad and a Chromecast Ultra (4K), which is the only one of the old models that is compatible with the video game service in the cloud. In total, the gift has a value of 99.99 euros, which is not bad.

Stadia Premiere Edition redemption process.

To redeem it, you simply have to access this link and, there, request that gift. TAll the process is carried out via email so you will have to wait for two communications to arrive: the first will be like the one you have just above, on the right, and then you will receive a second with the link to check out the purchase through the Google Store.

Although in that email you will see the promotion code that discounts those 99.99 euros, the most likely thing is that The link attached to the email will appear with the total purchase at zero, at no cost to you and with free shipping costs. You finish the process in the Google Store and you will get the final confirmation of the approximate delivery date in the emails that will reach your Gmail mailbox. This promotion is already available in Spain so if you can use it, you are taking time.

>