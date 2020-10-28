If you change iPhone, COVID Radar won’t work until you do this

If you’ve switched from iPhone in recent years, you may have noticed how easy it is to migrate apps, contacts, pictures, and other data from your old to your new device. However, there is always some application data and settings such as certain logins or Face ID data that are not transferred from one iPhone to another, but must be done manually. This is what has happened with the Radar COVID app (and other similar ones) that many users have been using on their iPhone to be notified if they have been exposed to an infected person, and to notify the rest of the community in the event that have tested positive for infection. Apple added with iOS 13.7 a service called Exposure notifications that is responsible for collecting information from the devices of people we come across, in order to detect these contacts. Many users who have upgraded to the new iPhone 12 have found that after copying data from their old iPhone, apps like COVID Radar that use the Exposure Notifications service do not work properly. Luckily, there is a simple solution, regardless of whether you use the Radar COVID app or something similar. The only thing you have to do to get the app working again is go to Settings> Exposure notifications and activate the exposure record again. As soon as you do so, you can go back to the Radar COVID app to make sure it remains active and will therefore notify you in case of contact with a person who tests positive. Contact tracing is important to limit the spread of outbreaks and stop contagions, so if you haven’t installed this app on your iOS or Android smartphone yet, you are taking too long.