If you have a medical implant, Apple wants you to move your iPhone 12 away from it

We all know that magnetic fields do not get along with some electronic devices so it is essential to keep them away from them if we do not want them to have some kind of malfunction. But of course, when we talk about medical issues that have to do with people’s health, then already the matter takes on much more serious overtones.

And it is that it was at the beginning of this month, that a medical study carried out by the Heart Rhythm Society came to suggest that iPhone 12 and all its MagSafe accessories could interfere with the proper functioning of some medical devices such as defibrillators or pacemakers, which some patients with cardiac pathologies have installed to avoid major problems. Now, Apple has updated the support page with more information on this topic.

Keep the mobile and accessories away

MagSafe is the name that Apple has recovered on the occasion of the launch of the new iPhone 12, to define a whole series of accessories that are able to stick to the phone thanks to a system of magnets. And it is not only about wireless charging bases, but also covers and wallets where you can carry identification cards such as ID, driving license, etc. And as you can imagine, if these magnetic fields can affect certain devices, carrying it in your shirt pocket near a pacemaker, for example, does not seem like the best idea.

The fact is that Apple has updated the information available on its support page although it reminds us that the new devices are not very different from previous generations either: “although all iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than previous iPhone models, they are not expected to present a greater risk of magnetic interference with medical devices than previous iPhone models. ”

Where the Cupertino people do warn is when talking about MagSafe accessories: “Medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators can contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact. To avoid possible interactions with these devices, keep your iPhone and MagSafe accessories at a safe distance from your device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm away, or more than 12 inches / 30 cm away when charging wirelessly) “.

So you know, as a precaution, do not use MagSafe accessories near people who have some type of medical implant in their body, to avoid interference.