If you have a Xiaomi mobile you can now measure your heart rate with the camera, how?

If you buy a smart watch, or a bracelet, it is very normal that it comes standard with a sensor capable of measuring heart rate, so we do not need to have another one on the smartphone. Now, if at the moment we do not want to wear anything smart on our wrist, but We want to have some control over how we pulse, then we have to look for a smartphone capable of doing it.

The problem is that most mobiles do not have these health functions implemented so manufacturers have to resort to other alternatives that normally go through the camera. And if not, ask Samsung that, for some generations of its main top of the range (Galaxy S and Note) had a health app preloaded capable of taking our pulse through the sensors of the main camera.

Xiaomi updates its health app

In the case of Xiaomi, have opted for a method that is practically identical to Samsung’s, thanks to an update (2.7.4) that they are publishing these days of their health suite. Its My Health, which is the one that centralizes all the data that we generate with the different wearables about the exercise sessions that we carry out daily, etc.

Heart rate measurement with a Xiaomi mobile. XDA-Developers

With this update, and as you can see in the screenshots that you have just above, you can see what is the standard procedure to take our pulse with the mobile camera. You just have to tell the app that we want to make this measurement, place the tip of the index finger on the sensor that points to us and wait for the progress bar to reach 100%. Once completed, we will have an approximate reading of the beats per minute of our heart.

The app, anyway, Before performing the test, it will ask us under what conditions it is being carried out. That is, if we are quietly at home doing our homework and we want to know how our heart rate is going or if, on the contrary, we have just finished doing physical exercise or have come from being in the armchair resting with a restorative nap.

With the discovery of this new function, It has not transpired which are the ranges of Xiaomi smartphones that will allow this type of reading. Surely it is version 2.7.4 of Mi Health that marks the limits between compatible smartphones and those that are not, so if you can install it on yours, it is very likely that you have access to this improvised heart rate sensor.