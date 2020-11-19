If you have questions with Chrome, don’t worry, it will soon have video tutorials

There are many ways to quickly know how we can do something within an application and the main one, surely, is to enter the internet, do a search and see how other Internet users managed to do it in our same situation. And in the case of Chrome, until now no one missed having a video instruction manual, right?

The fact is that Google must have thought that its Chrome platform is getting so big, with such rapid and constant changes, improvements and updates, that the only way to keep everything on your site well ordered and visible to users is through tutorials, to videos that show us some of its most basic functions that we can access from the application itself. Without having to search the internet or anything like that.

Chrome instruction manual

It is certain that along the way the Mountain Viewers will end up leaving something important, but at least, the basic functions will be present in these new tutorials that are hidden within the beta versions (canary) of Chrome. A resource that we can access in a simple way through Google’s Home itself, as you can see just below, where not only does the video that North Americans consider most important appears, but it also gives way to a whole drawer full of other explanations.

New video section in Google Chrome.

Simply by tapping on the “How to use Chrome” shortcut (how to use Chrome) we can enter a whole section in which we will see video resources of such simple things, a priori, such as learn to download files through the browser, or the first steps within the platform. Things that many of us could take for granted but that, sometimes, are necessary to reach that other audience that is not very interested in technology.

As we tell you, this feature is currently in those previous versions of Chrome so it is very possible that in the next few dates it will reach all iOS and Android users in a generalized way. If you are very interested in seeing the quality and depth of these videos, you can download any of those preliminary releases and look for one of the famous flags by typing “# video tutorials”. The new section will appear and you can ask Chrome any date you have … within an order.