If you have this Apple charger, you will not be able to use it with the MagSafe Duo

The MagSafe Duo charger hasn’t come out yet and is already making headlines in recent days. As you know, It is a very ingenious device that allows you to carry two wireless charging surfaces in a very small space for a MagSafe compatible iPhone 12 and Apple Watch. Now, in the last few hours Apple has published a support document that questions its compatibility with one of the most popular chargers from Cupertino.

If you remember, a few days ago we told you that this MagSafe Duo was going to have a fairly slow charge of just 10W with some of the most powerful chargers from Apple. Now it is known that one of these models will not be able to make the most of the possibilities of this gadget since, when connected, it will not be able to power both devices at the same time. Only one.

A charger with USB-C and everything

That supporting document acknowledges that the new MagSafe Duo does not get along with Apple’s 29W adapters, a fast-charging model that Americans have included in some of their tablets, such as the iPad Pro from early 2018 and earlier. As disclosed by those in Cupertino, This charger does not meet the imposed standards of being compatible with power ratings of 5V / 3A or 9V / 1.67A, so we will have to look for another alternative that does meet those requirements.

29W Apple charger. Manzana

It was in 2018 when that adapter stopped being included in some of its products and to be sold in official stores in favor of another new 30W that is the one that does work with this MagSafe Duo, so that will be the device that we have to connect to get both an iPhone and an Apple Watch to charge at the time. And if we take into account that the new iPhone 12 do not come standard …

But not only the reference to this 29W charger has raised controversy. Apple advises that the hinge area of ​​the MagSafe duo may “wrinkle” over time if they are kept in the closed and folded position for a long time, especially in hot environments, such as inside a car in summer. Without a doubt, a really surprising warning because if this accessory has a meaning, it is precisely in its compact, closed mode, to carry and bring everywhere. And if we take into account that its cost is close to 150 euros …

