If you have this Xiaomi mobile, do not update it if you do not want it to crash

He Xiaomi Mi A3 It is the model of the most recent Asian manufacturer with Android One and one of the models that arrived in our country. A model that has begun to receive Android 11 and it seems that the experience is not being anything good for the first users who have received the update.

The truth is that it is not the first time that the Mi A3 offers an operating system update and users encounter certain problems, but everything indicates that the problem with the update to Android 11 could bring series problems. The rollout has begun in different countries in Europe and will soon be extended to the whole world, an update that is distributed through an OTA and that is already causing many users to report serious problems when installing it.

The moment when it will reach the rest of the countries in Europe is not yet known, but the truth is that it could do so in the next few hours or days. However, taking into account the problems that it could cause us, it is best to not proceed with the installation of Android 11 on the Xiaomi Mi A3.

The phone may freeze and not turn on

Pixabay

Therefore, if you are the owner of this Xiaomi model and you receive a notification to update to Android 11, it is best to wait to update the phone. According to reports from some users, the phone is locked and does not respond, which prevents it from being used. Some users indicate that the phone does not turn on or does not allow charging after restarting due to the installation of the new version of the Google operating system.

So far the number of affected users is not known either, but taking into account the possible consequences, the most reasonable thing is wait for the problem to be resolved.

The complaints have been discovered by several XDA developers, as they have found several posts on Twitter from Xiaomi Mi A3 owners that mention the manufacturer to request a solution as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, it is not the first time that the Xiaomi Mi A3 has been affected by the installation of a system update. Remember that the fingerprint reader stopped working with the initial update to Android 10. In this case, it is best to avoid updating to Android 11 and wait for it to be confirmed that the errors have been repaired and it is possible to update it with full guarantee .

