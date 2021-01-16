If you install an unofficial Apple camera, your iPhone will always remind you

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

It is not the first time that Apple has made decisions that go against the freedom of its users. Its entire ecosystem is designed so that nothing and no one can control what affects its devices, software and other products that it sells through its digital stores, so such a strategy should not surprise us.

Some years ago, he decided on his own to reduce the performance of his older phones to extend the life of their batteries, in a decision that in the end he had to reconsider and forget about cutting back on smartphone functionality that had been repaired in an unofficial service. Another of his most beloved fixations: trying to intimidate their phone owners into only using their own official repair kits.

Now it’s up to the cameras

Thus, and as reported by MacRumors, the latest occurrence of the Americans is to include in the new version 14.4 of iOS an alert that will be visible every time we turn on or restart the iPhone and that will remind us that some of the camera components are not original. Obviously, for an alert like this to appear, we would have to have previously changed that piece, which is still a piece of information that we already knew. So what does Apple want to show it for?

MIKE SEGAR REUTERS

Being well thought out, we could believe that it is an alert directed to those cases in which a phone passes from one hand to another and wants to serve as a warning to a future buyer, but knowing the background of Californians, it does not look like that is your ultimate intention. As usual, that mania of inviting the user to always go through their customer service shows through the background, leaving aside any other alternative that does not respond to its strict control.

This notice will appear both on the lock screen the first time we restart, or turn on, the iPhone, as well as in the “Settings”, “General” and “Device information” menu. As a perpetual reminder that he will pray like this: “Can’t verify that this iPhone has an original Apple camera“.

Although the news only refers to that message, It remains to be seen if Apple goes (again) a step further by limiting functionality of that component and therefore somewhat reducing the performance of the camera itself. Of what there is no doubt is that, once again, those of Tim Cook are again against the freedom of choice of their own clients.