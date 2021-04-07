If you need to transfer files between devices, try Salad Room

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

At a time when we began to occupy various computer equipment, it became necessary to create mechanisms to transfer files between devices. Thus, at this time we can with the Bluetooth and WiFi connections that are functional for these cases. However, today we will present a service for these purposes that you can use from your browser.

This is Salad Room, a service where you can create a room, enter from all the devices you want and transfer files between them.

Transfer files between devices for free and fast

We have all gone through that situation in which we need to send a file that we have on our smartphone to the computer. To achieve this, we have Bluetooth connections available, but also the old USB cable that is always very reliable. But, to be honest, we very little think about wired solutions at the moment and that is why the service that Salad Room offers is so interesting.

You will not need to activate Bluetooth, or make any type of connection. The entire process is done through the browser, so the only requirement is to have an internet connection. It should be noted that the service is free and requires registration processes to start using it.

Once you enter the Salad Room website, you will have to click on the “Create Public Room” button to start transferring files between devices. This will take you to a new room, where you will see a numeric code at the top. Now you will only have to enter the room with your other teams, but by clicking on the “Enter room code” button.

When the devices involved in the transfer are connected, simply drag the files you want to transfer to the interface. This will be reflected on all devices and you will only have to click or tap on the file to download it.

In this way, you can easily transfer data from your computer to your smartphone or vice versa. Likewise, it works very well to share files with other people who are not in our same physical space.

To prove it, follow this link.

.