It is no coincidence that your back has started to hurt if you spend many hours in front of the computer . Like you, many people are adopting incorrect postures that they maintain for long periods of time and that are even more accentuated by not correctly exercising the muscles responsible for helping us maintain a proper posture.

In this article we are going to show you four exercises and four stretches that will help you alleviate this problem, although obviously this program does not replace the treatment that a professional who has assessed your specific case may give you .

Exercises to strengthen the posterior chain

Normally, when we work with a computer we tend to close forwards ; we flex our hips to sit down, we shift our shoulders forward to reach the keyboard, and we bend our necks down to fix our eyes on the monitor.

All this makes us progressively adopt a posture that can cause discomfort in the shoulders or back, and for this one of the solutions is to strengthen the muscles of our posterior chain , so that we reduce the negative effects of bad posture and little little by little we tend to eliminate them.

The idea will be to carry out a series of each of these exercises twice a day (preferably in the middle of our work sessions). We will not have to rest between exercises and it will be convenient that we do not do as many repetitions as possible, but instead avoid the last two repetitions before reaching muscle failure.

In other words, just when we notice that we are approaching the last possible repetition and we still notice that we have about two repetitions left in the margin, we will stop the exercise and start with the next without there being a rest time between them.

1. Superman

The “Superman” is an exercise aimed at working the extensor muscles of the back , which is the one that keeps us straight and upright.

To carry it out, you will only have to lie face down on a comfortable surface and you will try to extend your torso and your legs at the same time, staying in contact with the ground only with your abdomen.

It will be convenient for you to maintain the position of maximum height for a few seconds , and from there you should progressively lower until you return to the starting position.

2. Gluteal bridge

The gluteal bridge is another very simple exercise that, above all, will help you prevent and relieve low back pain .

When we sit down, our gluteus stretches, and there would be no problem if this happened in a timely manner, but if it is stretched for a long time it can lead to what is known as “gluteal amnesia”, and later this can lead to problems at the level lumbar.

To do the gluteal bridge you will only have to lie on your back on a comfortable surface, bend your knees so that your feet are in contact with the floor, and lift your hips as if there were lava on the floor, trying to make your pelvis touch the ceiling.

3. YTWI

YTWI is not an acronym for anything; They are simply letters that you will have to imitate with your arms while lying face down, to strengthen the back muscles of your shoulder, your neck, and your upper back.

This exercise is relatively simple to perform, and yet it is very effective because you can alleviate the problem of forward shoulders and reduce postures that tend to be hunched .

4. Neck extension

The last exercise is very similar to the others, but in this case it will be the neck that is extended to compensate for the fact of being bent forward for a long time .

Again, we will lie face down but preferably trying to get the neck to stay in the air (we can do it on the edge of the bed, for example). From there, we will only have to raise our heads as if we wanted to look at the ceiling.

We will have to be careful not to lift our back as well , because if we do we will reduce the involvement of the neck in the exercise.

Stretches to make the anterior chain more flexible

Another way to act on the problem is to stretch the anterior chain, so that we mobilize the muscles that we keep shortened and improve their mobility at the same time.

It will be convenient for you to do each of the following stretches twice a day for thirty seconds .

1. Pectoral stretch

The pectoral is a muscle that pulls the shoulder forward, and it makes sense to stretch it if we want to prevent our shoulders from shifting inward .

To do this stretch correctly, we will have the elbow fully extended and the palm of the hand will be on its back. It is very important to do it this way since otherwise we will not be stretching it properly.

2. Anterior deltoid stretch

The anterior deltoid is a shoulder muscle that also pulls us inward and forward, and in many cases it is indicated to stretch it due to its tendency to shorten.

To do this, we will place the palm of our hand face down on a raised surface and with the arm stretched we will try to push down, noticing a slight discomfort in the front part of the shoulder.

3. Hip flexor stretch

If before we mentioned that the muscles that extend the hips (such as the gluteus) are stretched when we sit and in the long run this tends to cause back problems, now we will try to act on the opposite muscles.

To stretch the muscles that flex the hip, we will put ourselves in the requested position and try to push the gluteus forward until we notice a slight discomfort at the level of the pelvis, only in the leg that is behind.

4. Neck flexor stretch

This stretch is very similar to the neck extension exercise, and to stretch the antagonist muscles (the neck flexors) we will have to stretch our neck so that we are facing the ceiling and we notice a slight tension in the front.

Although this stretch is simple and straightforward, we should not underestimate its potential since noticing discomfort in the back of the neck is much more normal than we think and stretching the flexors can be very useful.

Definitely

As you can see, in the end the human body is a balance between muscle chains, and to avoid postural problems we will have to try to compensate them as much as possible .

Finally, if I had to give you two more preventives, I would tell you to try to get up from the chair on a regular basis to promote blood flow to the extremities, and to try to adapt your work space to the most ergonomic conditions possible .