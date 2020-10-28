MobileiphoneLatest newsTech News

If you use a MagSafe charger on your iPhone 12, you could erase your cards

By Brian Adam
If you use a MagSafe charger on your iPhone 12, you could erase your cards
It was one of the great novelties of the last Apple keynote for the presentation of the new iPhone 12, the arrival of a whole ecosystem of magnetic chargers and accessories capable of sticking to the back of new smartphones, and that allow us to carry all our bank cards, or personal identification cards, in one place, so we can forget about carrying our wallet in our pockets.

Apple card case. Manzana

Now, as you probably already know, if there are two things that are fatal, those are bank cards and magnets. Anything that gives off some type of magnetism can cause all the information stored on the magnetic strips to end up erasingTherefore, Apple has wanted to warn its potential customers that, in case of using this new charging system, they should take a series of considerations into account.

MagSafe and cards are mishandled

You have to separate two things. On the one hand, there are the MagSafe chargers that allow you to charge the phone thanks to a surface that sticks to the back of the iPhone 12, and on the other, the accessories, which use those same magnets, although they do not allow the battery to be recharged. The problem comes if a user, when returning home, places his smartphone on the circular surface of the charger without removing the wallet which is attached to the back. This is where we could start to have problems.

MagSafe charger for iPhone 12. Manzana

So much so that Apple explicitly warns on its support pages that “Before placing your iPhone on your MagSafe charger, make sure there are no objects, such as credit cards, hotel access cards, or transit cards. If your device has a metal casing or if it is very thick, remove it. Also eliminate the iPhone leather wallet with MagSafe. “In this way, only what those of Cupertino define as a” MagSafe case “is saved from having problems, which, in that case, we can” leave it in place “.

We must remember that the MagSafe charger not only refills our battery wirelessly but, to maintain its fixed position and that the mobile does not stop charging due to a slight involuntary movement (or vibration), it is able to be fixed to the terminal thanks to some magnets that it installs, both on the back of the new iPhone 12, and on the circular contact surface of the charger. Hence the risks that Apple warns us about.

