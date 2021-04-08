If you use Translator for Windows 10, take advantage: today Microsoft removes it from the Microsoft Store

- Advertisement -

A striking movement is the one that Microsoft has just announced, that after discontinuing Microsoft Tranductor for Windows 10 Mobile itself, now it does the same with the specific application for Windows 10 that can (still) be downloaded from the app store.

Microsoft has announced that Translator for Windows 10 is living its last hours within the Microsoft Store. As of today it will no longer be available for download from the Microsoft Store and although it will continue to work, you will no longer receive any type of support.

Today is the last day

Starting today, April 8, 2021, Microsoft Translator can no longer be downloaded from the Microsoft Store. However, if you are already using it when in Windows 10, you will be able to continue using it, although you will not receive updates or technical support. Also, this discontinuation does not affect applications that use Microsoft Translator.

This move exclusively affects the version of Translator for Windows 10, but not for versions available on iOS, Android and on the web. It will also be integrated into Microsoft Office applications and Bing.

Microsoft’s move with this app should come as no surprise. Maybe not wasting resources in an application that has strong rivals and that is also still present through the web version as well as with other alternatives. We have even seen how Windows 10 can be used to translate words or phrases without having to use third-party applications.

Translator Developer: Microsoft Corporation

Download it at: Microsoft Store

Price: Free

Category: Productivity

Via | MSPU