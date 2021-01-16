Tech News

If you want to leave Facebook forever, here are other alternatives

By Brian Adam
Every day that passes, users are more aware of the importance of keeping their privacy safe and not simply giving away all the information they generate daily with the use they make of their devices. AND Facebook is a good example of how in exchange for offering a free service, it makes gold by marketing everything we do and we are to third companies that hire their services.

Test the dangers we face are summed up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the hundreds of millions of data hosted on Facebook that they used from the British company to, in a certain way, condition the result of votes such as Brexit or the US presidency, both in 2016: psychological operations (psi-ops ), exacerbated political messages accurately sent via Facebook to people they labeled “fickle,” and so on.

What’s more, you just have to shop around the Apple App Store for iOS to check the amount of data collected by the Facebook app for iPhone and iPad, to get an idea of ​​the extent to which your business is not so much about knowing who we are and where we live, but about what we do every day, what we search on the internet, where we go, what we like today and now and, thus, fine-tune with precision the messages that the companies that hire your advertising send us.

Do you want to delete yourself from Facebook?

If you have already made the decision to leave the social network, then you have to look for an alternative. And you have two, or either unsubscribe from any online activity and return to the old method of contacting your friends and acquaintances from childhood, adolescence or youth by phone, or install one of the alternatives offered by a curious page titled “No More Facebook”.

“No More Facebook” page.

If you choose the latter, you will have an updated list of all the apps that are available and that They do things similar to Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp but without much tracking and surveillance. Alternatives that meet the requirement of not collecting data or saving information about our activity are periodically included in it. “Ethical” solutions that some call and that fundamentally flee from the practices carried out by those of Mark Zuckerberg.

As we tell you, this page updates every few weeks those applications available that, as you can imagine, are not as popular as Facebook so we will have to do a lot of proselytizing work to convince family and friends to follow us on this quest to keep our privacy safe.

