If you were waiting for the POCO F2, there is good news

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Poco F1 (also known as Pocophone F1) of 2018 was a great success, thanks to offering the most powerful chip from Qualcomm at the time at a price of around 300 euros. The company has released a few Poco smartphones since then, but we’re still waiting for a Poco F2 successor. That should change soon, as the company has announced the arrival of the Poco F2 in a video posted on Twitter. Poco has not revealed any details about the Poco F2, but there are rumors that the smartphone will arrive with the Snapdragon 732G SoC, it will have a 120Hz AMOLED screen, and a 4,250 mAh battery with reverse charging support. It is also believed that it will carry a quad camera setup (wide, ultra-wide, macro and depth) on the rear and its global variant will come with NFC on board.