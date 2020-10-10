It’s been a few weeks since Apple released iOS 14 to all supported iPhones, and since then we’ve heard some complaints from users regarding shorter battery life. Now Apple has published a help document identifying potential iOS 14 issues, as well as a possible solution if you experience at least two of them. The help document indicates that after updating to iOS 14.0 and watchOS 7.0, you may encounter one of these issues:

The route maps of your workouts do not appear in the iPhone Fitness app for previous GPS workouts on your Apple Watch.

Activity, Heart Rate, or other health-related apps won’t launch or load data on your Apple Watch.

The Fitness app or the Health app won’t start or load data on your iPhone.

The Health app or the Fitness app report an inaccurate amount of data stored on your iPhone.

The Activity app reports an inaccurate amount of data stored on your Apple Watch.

The data for the ambient sound levels or the audio levels of the Apple Watch headphones is not in the iPhone health app.

Increased battery drain on your iPhone or Apple Watch.

As noted earlier, Apple indicates that if you experience “two or more” of the above problems, you should take these actions:

Unpair your iPhone and your Apple Watch

Back up to iCloud

Delete all content on your iPhone

Restore your iPhone and Apple with backups

Apple’s solution to solving these problems is not easy, but if you are experiencing a very rapid drain on your battery and any of the other symptoms, it is worth a try.