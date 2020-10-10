It’s been a few weeks since Apple released iOS 14 to all supported iPhones, and since then we’ve heard some complaints from users regarding shorter battery life. Now Apple has published a help document identifying potential iOS 14 issues, as well as a possible solution if you experience at least two of them. The help document indicates that after updating to iOS 14.0 and watchOS 7.0, you may encounter one of these issues:
- The route maps of your workouts do not appear in the iPhone Fitness app for previous GPS workouts on your Apple Watch.
- Activity, Heart Rate, or other health-related apps won’t launch or load data on your Apple Watch.
- The Fitness app or the Health app won’t start or load data on your iPhone.
- The Health app or the Fitness app report an inaccurate amount of data stored on your iPhone.
- The Activity app reports an inaccurate amount of data stored on your Apple Watch.
- The data for the ambient sound levels or the audio levels of the Apple Watch headphones is not in the iPhone health app.
- Increased battery drain on your iPhone or Apple Watch.
As noted earlier, Apple indicates that if you experience “two or more” of the above problems, you should take these actions:
- Unpair your iPhone and your Apple Watch
- Back up to iCloud
- Delete all content on your iPhone
- Restore your iPhone and Apple with backups
Apple’s solution to solving these problems is not easy, but if you are experiencing a very rapid drain on your battery and any of the other symptoms, it is worth a try.