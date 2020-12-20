Tech GiantsAppleTech News

iFixit shares AirPods Max teardown

By Brian Adam
0
0
Airpods Max Teardown Ifixit.jpeg
Airpods Max Teardown Ifixit.jpeg

Must Read

Apps

The best apps to create Christmas greetings and postcards

Brian Adam - 0
This year many Christmas family gatherings will not be able to be held in person and it will be necessary to resort to making...
Read more
Apps

This is how Google’s ‘adaptive sound’ works: when the mobile sounds better automatically

Brian Adam - 0
With the December update of the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G came an important novelty: adaptive or adaptive sound. We...
Read more
Apple

iFixit shares AirPods Max teardown

Brian Adam - 0
iFixit traditionally shares a teardown of every new Apple product, and this time it was no different from the AirPods Max. iFixit shares AirPods...
Read more
How to?

How to add new contacts on your iPhone or iPad

Brian Adam - 0
For all those users who find it difficult to add new contacts to their iPhone or iPad, or if you have a new iOS...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

iFixit traditionally shares a teardown of every new Apple product, and this time it was no different from the AirPods Max.

iFixit shares AirPods Max teardown

While this is more like a first look at the internal components of the headphones, iFixit said that the AirPods Max they are not as easy to disassemble as other on-ear headphones.

As we already know, AirPods Max They come with two 40mm dynamic drivers, two magnetic ear pads, eight microphones for noise cancellation, and two H1 chips inside, one for each side of the earbuds.

An X-ray of the AirPods Max revealed that Apple’s on-ear headphones have two battery cells, but both are in a single earbud. iFixit noticed that there are some solder joints and wires near the batteries, but they have not yet found the connectors to easily replace the batteries.

Other details that could be seen were:

  • Lots of little magnets to align the earbuds with your Smart Case and ear pads.
  • Two huge double ring drivers.
  • Two battery cells, both in the same right earbud.

While the speaker units appear to be protected with screws, there are parts of the headphones that contain glue. iFixit had to warm up the headphones to be able to completely disassemble them. “These headphones are not as easy to disassemble as they suggest (or as you would expect from other headphones),” says the company.

You can see below pictures showing the internal components such as Bluetooth chip, audio amplifier, accelerometer and more.

iFixit comments that the drivers of the headphones are quite large, measuring 40 mm each and are dynamic.

This class of drivers are compact and lightweight, as well as being more affordable than the rest of the currently existing technologies. Their size can be used as an indicator of the quality of sound they can reproduce, although it is not the only variable to check.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

The best apps to create Christmas greetings and postcards

Brian Adam - 0
This year many Christmas family gatherings will not be able to be held in person and it will be necessary to resort to making...
Read more
Apps

This is how Google’s ‘adaptive sound’ works: when the mobile sounds better automatically

Brian Adam - 0
With the December update of the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G came an important novelty: adaptive or adaptive sound. We...
Read more
How to?

How to add new contacts on your iPhone or iPad

Brian Adam - 0
For all those users who find it difficult to add new contacts to their iPhone or iPad, or if you have a new iOS...
Read more
New series and movies coming to Disney + in December 2020

New series and movies coming to Disney + in December 2020

518 new cases announced by the Department of Health and Level 3 restrictions to be implemented for three weeks

518 new cases announced by the Department of Health and Level...

Telegram suffers a fall, its messaging application does not work

Telegram suffers a fall, its messaging application does not work

Juegos En App Store.jpg

Most popular apps and games for iPhone and iPad in Spain...

      Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Whastapp Sticker Animated

How to create animated stickers for WhatsApp?

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©