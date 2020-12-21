IGLiveRec, a live stream recorder for Instagram

- Advertisement -

Within the enormous growth that Instagram has had since its appearance, lives or live broadcasts represent one of the busiest characteristics. It is a modality where you can broadcast immediately for all your followers, allowing live interaction. However, it often happens that several of our favorite profiles are broadcasting and we don’t want to miss it. Therefore, we will present you a solution to record Instagram transmissions.

Its name is IGLiveRec and it is an application with the function of automatically recording the profiles that we indicate, when they begin to transmit.

So you can record Instagram broadcasts

Live broadcasts from Instagram became extremely popular during the days of extreme lockdown of the pandemic. Through them, many celebrities from all walks of life dedicated themselves to sharing with their followers and even giving concerts. However, if we have several of our favorite profiles broadcasting at the same time, we cannot see them all at once.

For this reason, it is best to have a tool like IGLiveRec that makes this task absolutely easier. To achieve this, it offers us the possibility of defining our favorite profiles, in order to monitor when you make Instagram transmissions to record automatically.

This is the main function of this application, so when installing it on your computer, the first thing you should do is select the profiles to monitor. Additionally, the recorded material will be stored in the app’s cloud with the possibility of being downloaded. Considering also that the recording is not done locally, the app is capable of recording even if we go offline.

In this way, you will not miss any of the live broadcasts made by your favorite profiles, with the possibility of recording automatically. In addition, it is a very simple method considering that we only have to decide which transmissions will be recorded. If you are a fan of this type of content, do not hesitate to try IGLiveRec.

For get It, follow this link.

