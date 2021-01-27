IGN Seismology, an app with all the information about earthquakes in Spain

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The study of seismic movements has achieved that these natural phenomena do not represent the same as a century ago, for example. In our days, science and technology have achieved proposals such as Google’s and its goal of predicting earthquakes 5 minutes in advance. In this sense, we want to present you an application that records all the information about earthquakes in Spain.

Its name is IGN Seismology and from its interface you can not only know the data of any telluric movement, but also collaborate with its study.

Everything you need to know about earthquakes in Spain

Last Saturday, January 23, a seismic movement was registered with an epicenter in the municipality of Atarfe in the province of Granada. Since then, the aftershocks have been constant and as of Tuesday, January 26, the National Geographic Institute has registered 172 tremors. All these tremors have been recorded in an application developed for informational purposes and to collect information: IGN Seismology.

In this app you will be able to see the magnitude, epicenter, day, date and time of each one of the tremors that are registered in the region. It is a very important task of information not only to the citizen, but to all people regardless of their location. Through this app, the inhabitants of the affected regions, even family, friends and those who follow the events can obtain first-hand information.

On the other hand, those who install the application and are in areas of Spain where earthquakes are registered, will be able to collaborate with the app. This is possible by touching any of the earthquakes that appear in the list. You will immediately go to a map that shows the affected areas, with a warning showing the distance you are from the epicenter and asking if you have felt the earthquake.

If the answer is yes, you will enter the data in this regard, that is, date, time and your exact location. In this way, IGN Seismology will be able to be much more precise in all the information it offers on earthquakes in Spain. It is a very friendly application with which any user can easily interact. So, do not hesitate to install it if you are following the events or want to collaborate with data on earthquakes in Spain.

For Android, follow this link.

For iOS, follow this link.

.