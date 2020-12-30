“Ignorance advances 5 squares”: Chumel Torres’ acid criticism of the CFE’s explanation for the massive blackout

- Advertisement -

After the mega blackout that left most of the Mexican Republic without electricity last Monday and the different explanations of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Chumel Torres launched a scathing critique of the claim that the organism Responsible for electrical energy functioned as a “backup of the National Electric System and intermittent renewable energy sources.”

The driver of The Pulse of the Republic reacted to the last clarification of the CFE and is that the agency in charge of Manuel Bartlett assured that On December 28, they intervened due to the imbalance caused by the oscillation of the system and the high percentage of intermittent energies in the network.

This pronouncement dissatisfied Torres, who soon wrote one of his sarcastic comments on social networks, where he divided the opinions about the mega blackout registered this week and that affected the citizens of Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Hidalgo , Jalisco, Sinaloa, Yucatán, Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosí, Oaxaca and Veracruz.

“The CFE suggested that renewable energies caused the blackout yesterday. Ignorance advances 5 squares ”, said on Twitter the controversial driver who constantly throws himself against the 4T and especially the statements of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The comment soon caused more controversy and is that the followers of Chumel Torres spoke out for and against the CFE.

Some supported the communicator and threw the institution in charge of electricity; while others asked him to avoid commenting on issues he does not know, since like everything, renewable energy can also have major flaws.

Noé Peña Silva, CFE Director of Transmission, explained that the failure was caused by a fire in 30 hectares of grasslands registered in the municipality of Padilla, Tamaulipas, which took out of operation two transmission lines located between Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas and Linares, Nuevo León.

The incident caused the imbalance in the National Electric System (SEN) that left 10.3 million users without electricity in the country.

Peña Silva explained that cold front number 23 brought with it strong winds, which combined with the dry season of the year increased the fire in the area and is that the outbreak of fire registered in the place was fanned by the wind, in such a way that it affected the grasslands of the municipality of Padilla.

“The Electrical System Protection systems were activated, which interrupted the electricity supply in the Nuevo León Zone. However, the minimum average winter demand of the System and the maximum historical integration of variable renewable generation of 28.13 percent weakened the System, ”said the specialist at the press conference.

The presenter of The Pulse of the Republic also issued some comments against the members of the Morena political party and the Licensed senator and candidate of the Citizen Movement for the governorship of Nuevo León, Samuel Garcia.

Chumel Torres questioned the members of the party with the greatest presence in the country, which among its ranks has politicians who belonged to the PRI or PAN.

“Morena: the real PRIAN?”, wrote the communicator.

In the image he published you can see Manuel Bartlett, Ricardo Monreal, Marcelo Ebrard, Alfonso Durazo, Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, Manuel Espino, Germán Martínez, Tatiana Clouthier, Gabriela Cuevas, Patricia Durán, René Bejarano, Yeidckol Polevnsky Martí Batres, Zoe Robledo and Félix Salgado, former members of the PRI, PAN and PRD, but now part of Morena’s ranks.

He also recalled the constant controversies of the senator with a license and candidate of the Citizen Movement for the governorship of Nuevo León, Samuel Garcia.

“‘My son is fine’. Madam, your son is Samuel García, ”Chumel Torres wrote on Twitter.

