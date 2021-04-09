Ikea is working with Sonos on a hidden speaker in their furniture

- Advertisement -

Ikea and Sonos are beginning to preview the next products the two companies have collaborated on. The furniture giant posted an Instagram story today in which it directly mentions the “Symfonisk” line and displays the Sonos logo at the end, so there’s little doubt that new hardware will be coming soon. Two new presentations have also just appeared at the Federal Communications Commission about this potential alliance. Ikea is working with Sonos on a speaker hidden in their furniture. The first new product, covered in this presentation, is a revamped version of the Symfonisk table lamp. It is expected to sell for roughly the same price ($ 179) as the original product, which basically introduced the sound quality of a Sonos Play: 1 into the body of a lamp. But from what The Verge understands, the $ 99 Symfonisk bookshelf speaker, the most affordable gateway to the Sonos platform, doesn’t need major updates. Instead, the second product that Ikea and Sonos will announce in 2021 is completely new: a work of wall art with a built-in speaker. Companies like Soundwall have produced artistic speakers before, but it’s safe to assume that Ikea and Sonos are targeting a price that is dramatically lower than these premium products. A box with a built-in speaker? With the code name “Titan”, the details of how it works have not yet been known. It is not clear if the entire impression of the artwork is the product or if the speaker unit can be transferred between different housings. One of the two new FCC submissions from Ikea and Sonos is for a “wireless module.” All Symfonisk products thus far have been designed with a dual purpose in mind. The lamp combines a speaker and a light source; the bookshelf speaker can literally be used as a shelf when mounted on a wall. And they are also intended to be integrated into home decor. From that angle, combining artwork and a musical speaker seems like a natural progression for the Symfonisk series. Symfonisk bookshelf speakers are used by a number of Sonos customers as back surrounds for Sonos Arc and Beam soundbars. They work great for that purpose, but a pair of stereo speakers in the wall or behind pictures could make an even fancier home theater setup. Ikea and Sonos have yet to reveal exactly when they plan to announce their latest products from their new collaboration. >