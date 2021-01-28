Tech NewsGaming

IKEA: photos of the first line of Asus ROG gaming products on the web

By Brian Adam
The partnership between IKEA and Asus ROG announced in September 2020 has finally borne its first fruits. The first line of products born from the collaboration between the two companies will in fact be announced on January 29, but on the Chinese portal of IKEA they appeared by mistake in preview.

The photos appeared on Twitter thanks to the well-known tipster momomo_us and the first product that catches the eye is without a doubt the gaming desk in ROG sauce with electric height adjustment. The proposed price is 3999 yuan, about 510 euros.

Another interesting product is the pegboard with RGB backlight. It should be a reiteration of the famous SKADIS, this time in a total black look and what would appear to be a small customizable shelving unit. Very interesting solution, if it were officially confirmed. The price of the panel alone is 198 yuan, at the exchange rate of 25 euros, so not too far from the 18 euros of the 76 x 56 cm SKADIS panel. Many accessories can be purchased separately, from controller hooks to magnetic plates for screwdrivers.

Continuing with the images, we also glimpse a line of cushions including a headrest and cervical support.

Also proposed a series of desk accessories, including a mat, a ring light for live broadcasts, a mouse cable tensioner, a bracket for headset and an inevitable trash can.

In the IKEA catalog, the line born from the collaboration with Asus ROG it should be called UPPSPEL.

The line should be even wider, according to the official statement in which IKEA itself spoke of about thirty products available from February 2021.

