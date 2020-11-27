Ikea prepares an update with ‘scenes’ for its connected home ‘app’

Ikea has been one of the large companies that has opted for connected home technologies for a long time, with more than interesting ranges (for quality, performance and price) of lighting, speakers, blinds and other devices that help us automate tasks in our “smart home”. And as you probably already know, we can all use them with the main virtual assistants, although now, the Swedes’ own app will gain in functionality.

And is that in the latest update of the Ikea Home Smart so-called scenes have just arrived, that will serve to manage with a single click several smart devices of the Swedes at the same time. Something that is already possible with other home automation solutions that we have available for both iOS and Android, but that was reluctant to arrive within the Swedish ecosystem itself.

One button to control them all

This update to the Ikea Home Smart app It will allow us to bring together devices based on a specific criterion such as their location within our house. Thus, we can group speakers, lights or whatever depending on whether we have them installed in the living room, kitchen or bedroom, so that they all turn on or off at the same time without having to go one by one.

New scenes from Ikea. Ikea

This application, remember, is capable of controlling what we do with our Tradfri Gateways, which thanks to the new firmware 1.12.31, it is now possible to link the operation of Symfonisk speakers (including those compatible with Sonos), Fyrtur blinds, as well as the physical buttons that Ikea sells to quickly control any gadget without the need to consult on the mobile, especially for the simplest on and off tasks.

It is precisely there that Smart Home has been updated, to batch automate a series of the same tasks that we need at some point. For example, when we get up, go to bed or leave home. It is something similar to what Siri, Google and Alexa already offer with their respective ecosystems, where it is possible to program tasks for each gadget together and decide on how they behave quickly and easily.

Keep in mind that Ikea faces fierce competition, such as Apple, Google or Amazon, which are the ones that control practically the entire management market for these connected devices. In addition, in the past the Swedish app was not as simple as we could wish for and it was full of bugs, so many users always opted for solutions compatible with those of the big tech.

