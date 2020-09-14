IKEA teams up with ASUS ROG to create its first range of affordable gaming furniture and accessories

IKEA already has smart speakers, home automation products and even augmented reality applications to decorate the house. Now the Swedish company gives a step further in expanding its catalog to the sector gaming with a new alliance with ASUS ‘Republic of Gamers’.

As announced in a statement, IKEA is partnering with the Republic of Gamers (ROG) to develop a “new range of affordable gaming furniture and accessories.” This new series will consist of about 30 products and will be launched for the first time in China in February 2021 and, as of October 2021, will be available in the rest of the markets where the company is present.

Chairs, tables and up to 30 accessories for players

Equivalent to its partnership with Xiaomi for the connected home, IKEA has chosen ASUS as an ally for the development of its own line of accessories and furniture designed for gamers.

These new products will be manufactured at the IKEA Product Development Center in Shanghai. IKEA explains that its own designers have collaborated with ASUS ROG designers and alongside professional gamers to define what features and products they needed at home.

IKEA has not specified which products we will see, beyond confirming that there will be about thirty. They refer to them as “affordable gaming furniture and accessories.” We are expected to find chairs, equivalent to those already available in their stores, adapted desks and perhaps mats, mice, and other little accessories.

In 2019, IKEA announced an alliance with the company UNYQ to create a new series of accessible products for players and to study their adaptation to different users.

According to the company, around a quarter of the world’s population are gamblers (2,500 million people). IKEA wants to go one step further in offering products focused on gamer, ergonomically designed and designed to “enhance performance while integrating with the home.”