Ikea Will Release New Colors Of Its Symfonisk Connected Speakers

IKEA has been betting on what has come to be called a connected home for some years now, the one that allows us to automate functions such as turning lights on and off, ventilation systems, opening and closing doors and even raising and lowering of the blinds. Products that have proliferated in the heat of a range, the TRÅDFRI, which is what brings together all this technological vanguard of the Swedes.

However, in parallel they have also developed and put on sale a series of connected devices that are extremely careful in their design and offer music playback functions, Since they hide inside connected and intelligent speakers, which we can use on the bedside table, thanks to its lamp design, or as improvised shelves that reproduce the audio that we send them from a smartphone, a tablet or a computer.

The monotony is over

This range known as SYMFONISK has been with us since August last year but, unlike other products, they did not have a very striking color since they were only sold in black and white colors. Nothing else. Fortunately, Swedes have thought that it is time to go one step further and that is why a new collection of bright and much more interesting colors will soon arrive in your stores.

New Symfonisk for bedside table in blue. Ikea

Do not think that they are going to put dozens of possibilities on sale, IKEA will continue on its way giving small, but firm, steps and hence it has been decided to incorporate these SYMFONISK two new shades, red and blue, both in the model that we can place as a shelf on the wall, and in the bedside table that has its own ceiling and light bulb to illuminate our nights.

If you have one of these SYMFONISK wall-mounted in black and white do not pull your hair out for the arrival of these colors, since you can adapt yours without problems thanks to the fact that IKEA will sell the fronts separately, in such a way that it will be possible to remove the old one and change it for the new one to give a different touch to the room. In the case of the model that is also a lamp, this transformation is not among the alternatives. For now, and according to some media, these new speakers are beginning to reach stores in some countries and have been seen in the Netherlands. Presumably, in the near future we can have them to buy in Spain as well.

