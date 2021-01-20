iliad and Fastweb ‘knock’ on AGCOM for portability from Ho. Mobile

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The story of delays and refusals relating to portability out of Ho. Mobile is enriched with a new chapter. In fact, two operators have decided to “take action”.

In particular, according to what was reported by Universofree and Il Sole 24 Ore, iliad and Fastweb reported Ho. Mobile for anti-competitive profiles. The reason is to be found in the delays related to portability that are occurring in these days, as we have let you know several times on these pages. The issue is intricate, given that the automatic ICCID change and the probable high portability number are also involved: it will be up to the Communications Authority to decide if and how to intervene.

Do not underestimate the fact that the procedure that requires the user to ask for a new serial to Ho. Mobile could potentially get the operator of important information to try to make users change their minds, perhaps by offering them attractive promotions. iliad and Fastweb also refer to this eventuality in their report.

Furthermore, reports from other operators are not to be excluded, given that now iliad and Fastweb have “opened the way”. How will the situation regarding Ho. Mobile? we’ll see: what is certain is that there are not a few users who are complaining on social networks following the now well-known data theft.

In the meantime, on the microphones of Il Sole 24 Ore, I have. Mobile reiterated that “To increase the security of customers, on January 9 ho.Mobile regenerated the serial code of the Sim of the customers involved, excluding those with portability in progress. In cases of unsuccessful portability due to incorrect serial code, the customer automatically receives the SMS to receive his own serial code in real time. It was also immediately increased portability management capacity“.