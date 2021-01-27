Tech News

iliad Express official in Italy: the SIM becomes a gift card

By Brian Adam
0
0
iliad Express official in Italy: the SIM becomes a gift card
Iliad Express Official In Italy: The Sim Becomes A Gift

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

iliad Express official in Italy: the SIM becomes a gift card

You know the Amazon gift cards, the ones that can be purchased directly at the checkout? Well, the telephone operator iliad has launched a similar service in Italy. Indeed, iliad Express allows you to buy the SIM directly at the supermarket and other places.

Put simply, Benedetto Levi’s company has made it official that in Italy its SIMs will soon be sold in the middle of the gift cards and top-ups displayed in the supermarkets, hypermarkets, book stores and consumer electronics chains. In short, iliad is once again launching a new method to obtain a SIM. In the past the telephone operator had in fact launched the Simboxes, while now what we could define as “gift cards” arrive.

In any case, just as you imagine, the SIM cards must be activated later via online procedure. This means that it is possible to give the SIM as a gift to one’s relatives and friends, since the latter can then activate it independently. But be aware that, apparently, you need the PIN shown on the receipt, so don’t forget this information.

For the rest, the initiative is already active starting today 26 January 2021. In short, by going to one of the classic points of sale you may already find “gift cards” relating to iliad SIM cards. For the moment, the only offer that can be activated is the one called “Giga 70”, which offers 70 Giga of data connection and unlimited minutes and SMS at a cost of 9.99 euros per month. There is also the possibility of surfing in 5G.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

AudioScape, ambient sound loops for work or relaxation

Brian Adam - 0
Any activity that we carry out deserves to have the conditions that allow it to be carried out. However, each person...
Read more
Tech News

Canary Mail, a mail client for Android to encrypt your communications

Brian Adam - 0
Email does not lose its validity, nor does it go out of style and after so long with us, it is still...
Read more
Tech News

Do you remember the old ICQ? Stay alive and available on iOS and Android

Brian Adam - 0
Today we enjoy alternatives such as WhatsApp or Telegram, on a daily basis. There are even dozens of alternatives if we...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©