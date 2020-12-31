Ilse Salas, Cecilia Suárez and Danna Paola, celebrate the decriminalization of abortion in Argentina

- Advertisement -

In the early morning of this December 30, The Senate of Argentina approved the bill that will allow access to the Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy (IVE) throughout the Argentine territory. With this decision, Argentina became the sixth country in Latin America to decriminalize abortion.

With more than 30 years of promoting the need for a law that guarantees the right of women to decide about their bodies, The women of Argentina celebrated the triumph of the ‘Green Tide’ with such great enthusiasm that it echoed throughout Mexico.

It was in 2018 when the National Campaign for the Right to Legal, Safe and Free Abortion arrived in Mexico, and hundreds of women joined the movement for the decriminalization of abortion throughout the national territory. A movement that, over time, has grown stronger. As well, there have been many artists, singers and actresses who have joined their voices to the claim of “Education to decide, Contraceptives not to abort and legal abortion not to die.”

Today, with great solidarity, they shared from their social networks the happiness they feel for their sister country. “We must de-dramatize abortion and de-romanticize motherhood,” wrote Mexican actress Ilse Salas from her Instagram account. With this phrase from Argentine Senator María Inés Pilatti, Ilse celebrated that the country has taken another step towards a free and desired motherhood. “I defend life and freedom. And I do not judge who decides not to abort ”, continued the actress.

The protagonist of 100 days to fall in love shared an image with the green color that dyes the distinctive scarves of the Campaign for Legal, Safe and Free Abortion. “Bravo Argentina! Bravo Latin America! It’s Law! the actress celebrated. His reaction was joined by the jubilation of the first actress Cecilia Suárez, who posted a photograph of the Argentine streets on social networks.

“It’s LAW! Thank you Argentine sisters! Wrote the protagonist of The house of flowers in a photograph of a group of feminists holding green scarves which he shared from his official Instagram account. The publication has received abundant comments celebrating its position. “We finally got it. Now it’s up to the other Latin American sisters, ”wrote one user.

Joy huerta She also dedicated a few words to the feminist cause from her social networks. “Today Argentina set a great example for the rest of Latin America. This is a great victory in the public health sector that we must all have as a basic human right ”, wrote the singer in a message to his followers. In addition, Joy has spoken out against feminicide on previous occasions and constantly attends feminist marches.

Danna Paola has also joined the celebration of Argentine feminists. From social networks, the actress and singer shared Jesse’s message accompanied by an image that reads “Goodbye, it’s law”, on a background of the color ‘abortion green’ and a hook that ends in the Argentine congress building.

As well as Joy, Danna Paola, Cecilia Suárez and María Inés; Camilia Sodi, Paulina Goto, Regina Blandón and Carla Morrison have shared illustrations to celebrate the achievement of the ‘Green Tide’. Camila Sodi shared a photograph from an Argentine newscast that communicated the news to viewers. “Historical: Abortion is legal in Argentina”, can be read in the headline of the program. The actress of Ruby He placed green hearts and a sticker of a clenched fist with the green handkerchief on the wrist.

