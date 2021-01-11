“I’m back!”: Paty Navidad announced a new beginning on Twitter after the recent suspension of her account

- Advertisement -

Just over 24 hours after your account was suspended Twitter On the part of the same social network, Paty Navidad has already returned to the same platform to continue in contact with her followers. And it is that the famous one has been involved in the scandal for several months, because during the entire period of confinement and to date, she has used “the social network of the blue bird” to spread her controversial ideas and her marked denial of the pandemic by coronavirus.

The also television host has been the target of criticism after issuing her opinion on various issues such as “gender ideology”, the right to abort, transsexuality, the 5G technology network and the presidential elections in the United States. subject in which Christmas has shown its total support to the still president Donald Trump, a reason that has earned her harsh attacks that according to her, she does not care.

Their opinions have reached such a point of controversy and remarks that this Friday, January 8, the social network permanently suspended his account after minimizing the lethality of the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease and share a home remedy consisting of guava juice. This statement adds to what was expressed by the actress in relation to the fact that the coronavirus vaccine is a plan of a presumed world elite to introduce “microchips” to control societies, ideas that do not have a scientific foundation and that the famous has been determined to defend.

In recent days the actress had shown her support for Donald Trump, who used his account Twitter to incite an insurrection that resulted in the death of five people after the assault that the followers of the still president carried out on the Capitol.

Although it is not known for sure what was the reason or the specific message that Christmas promoted for his profile to be removed, the following was one of the last tweets he wrote for his thousands of followers:

“COVID-19 is the same flu of every year that mutates every year. Why am I going to get vaccinated if it is an experimental vaccine, I have not gotten sick. In my house they have gotten sick and with little guava and aspirin they have recovered, blessed God“

Although Paty had already declared on past occasions that her networks had tried to be censored for sharing information that she described as “valuable”, this Friday her account was suspended for violating their rules; presumes that it has resulted from sharing false or unverified information.

After that, the controversial actress shared a video in which she is seen boarding a plane without wearing a mask: “The censorship is strong and against all those who do not obey or try to think for themselvesThose who today are happy about the reduction of rights and freedoms of some of us, tomorrow they will cry for the same reasons and perhaps they will suffer it in a worse way, “he said.

Now, this Sunday the actress announced the opening of a new account of TwitterAlthough it does not have official verification, it seems that Christmas does not care about that detail but rather continues to spread its ideas. This is how he made it known:

I’m back! Never give up or be afraid of the freedom to start over with more strength, each day of life is a great opportunity to evolve, build and create something better for ourselves. God bless you! THANK YOU for loving me and accepting me as I am

The news was confirmed in Instagram, to make it clear that the current profile is true. “I have news for everyone who loves me or hates me. What do you think? I ALREADY HAVE A NEW ACCOUNT ON TWITER THAT MISSES ME SO MUCH.

“The eyes only see what the conscience is capable of understanding. Let us wake up to the light of consciousness and see with the eyes of the soul and of reason. We can still build and create our best version of humanity. Life is worth living awake, free and aware “ was the tweet with which he returned to the social network, where until the time of writing this note it already has almost 3,000 followers.

Already a day before her account was suspended, Paty declared to the media that the vaccine contains nanotechnology to modify human genetics: “It comes to modify DNA more, it is a new era, it is what I have spoken about, a new era of transhumanism.”

