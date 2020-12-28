“I’m still a boy”: Cristian Castro will launch his brand of baby bottles for adults

- Advertisement -

Although it would seem like a joke of the day of the Holy Innocents, in recent days Cristian Castro made a revelation that caused curiosity among the publicThe singer announced in an interview that he is planning the launch of his own brand of baby bottles for adults, because “it seems like a very good idea.” And it is that the famous one had already been exposed by his ex-partner, who came to assure that Cristian liked to drink in nipples, as it is also known in Mexico.

It was in an interview for the Radio Miter, where Cristian assured that he has no shame No problem accepting that he actually has the practice of drinking milk from a bottle, he also expressed that he still feels as young as when he attended high school and liked to get hooked on video games.

So said the singer of It’s better that way: “Aside I’m wanting to make one as a meme brand for adults, I swear it’s a good idea, a friend gave me that idea and it’s pretty good “, expressed Cristian, who assured that the use and use of this tool should not be linked to the age of the user.

“People always make fun, but no problem, I’m still a boy, I don’t like growing up, I never really liked this wave of growing up so much, I stayed like in high school …”, revealed the singer who says he feels bored with Adulthood.

The singer of blue She took advantage of this personality to think about how she could share her hobbies, so a friend gave her the idea of ​​marketing baby bottles. “And I feel happy like that, I don’t want to grow up so much, nor do I need it, I am a bit bored as an adult, that is, I remember the Nintendo, I remember the PlayStation, I remember the AtariI remember all that and I like it I love it, I can’t just leave it because I’m scratching my 35th birthday ”, said the also known Happy cock, who is 46 years old.

And it seems that said undertaking is very serious because the singer shared in recent days an image from the privacy of his home where he is seen taking a bottle while playing on the console Playstation 5 that his mom recently gave him for his birthday.

“I love the ‘mema’ (bottle) because, that is, many people have a lot of trouble about the mema, but the truth is that it is very comfortable for when you play playEither you are in bed or you are in an armchair, instead of having the glass that you are going to drop, perhaps what you are drinking in the armchair or that you are lying like that in bed, instead of that, because with mema, it has nothing to do with you being a baby, the truth is I find it half ridiculous, people automate a lot to say: ‘this color is for a girl, the mema is for a baby’, Well that’s fine, but I also want to take mema, even though I’m an adult, no problem”Explained the controversial artist.

On December 8, Verónica Castro gave her first-born son a video game console, one of the hobbies favorites of the also heir of the recently deceased Manuel Crazy Valdés, and since then he has shared on his social networks how he enjoys playing in his living room.

Two weeks ago he was shown eating French fries and wrote in Italian at the bottom “Here maturing”, and when he just showed himself drinking milk from a bottle, the singer wrote “A little more mature every day”, unleashing a lot of reactions among his followers.

