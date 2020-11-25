‘I’m tired of talking about the Irish language’ – disappointed with the delay in a language plan for Galway city

The draft Galway city plan, the first plan prepared for areas outside the Gaeltacht, was submitted to the Department of the Gaeltacht over a year ago.

Language planners and politicians have expressed disappointment and frustration at the delay in agreeing and implementing the Galway city language plan.

The draft plan, the first prepared under the auspices of the Gaeltacht Act for a Gaeltacht service town, was submitted to the Department of the Gaeltacht in October 2019 but no progress has been made since then.

But Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers said there was “further discussion” about the plan before it could be approved and implementation began.

Independent TD and Deputy Speaker of the Dáil Council, Catherine Connolly, who questioned the Minister about the delay in the plan, said she had already heard the same tune from the Department and that it was “urgent” that the language plan be implemented in a city. Galway. She said that the plan ‘s case reflected the situation of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht in general and the frustration of dealing with the language issue.

“I am disappointed to be getting the same answer again,” the independent TD told Tuairisc.ie.

“Galway is a bilingual city and it is urgent that we have a language plan and that we operate in accordance with that plan,” she said.

“I’m tired of talking about the Irish language, we should be using Irish as a language of communication in Galway and the plan will be very important in ensuring that.”

John Walsh and Dorothy Ní Uigín from the National University of Ireland, Galway, who put together the plan for Gaillimh Le Gaeilge, have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation.

“We have not received any explanation or insight into the procrastination but we are more than happy with it. We have communicated this to Foras na Gaeilge with whom we were discussing in preparing the plan, ”they said in a statement provided to Tuairisc.ie.

Former Gaeltacht minister of state Seán Kyne confirmed to Catherine Connolly in November 2019 that the draft plan had been submitted to the Department and was being considered by Department officials.

Catherine Connolly said that she would continue to put pressure on the Department and the Minister for the Gaeltacht to implement the plan.

“The University, Gaillimh le Gaeilge and others have put in a lot of work to put this plan together and it’s not their fault. The Department is to blame. ”

The draft plan was sent to Foras na Gaeilge last year and submitted to the Department on 24 October 2019. Foras na Gaeilge will be responsible for providing funding for the implementation of the language plan once it has been approved by the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht. .

Bríd Ní Chonghóile, Chief Executive of Gaillimh Le Gaeilge, said that the people of the city have done “the work of the horses” to put the plan together and that it is hoped that the plan will be implemented.

“We and Galway City Council are very proud of the plan and its existence for the city and we look forward to engaging with the stakeholders in the plan. We would look forward to doing so without further delay. ”

It is understood that almost two scores of recommendations have been made in the draft plan regarding the promotion of the language in Galway city. These proposals are divided into different areas, including ‘parents and youth’, ‘business and technology’, ‘public services and the arts’.

It is also understood that the plan recommends that at least one language planning officer be appointed for Galway city to implement the language plan.